YuGiOh Master Duel banned cards list - All banned, limited, and semi-limited cards

YuGiOh Master Duel banned cards are essentially what they say on the packaging: cards deemed too powerful to be used in the meta game.

Konami changes its banned rotation every couple of months, though, so if you land a monstrously strong UR card that you can’t put in your deck now, it’ll probably be un-banned before too long.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What are limited cards in YuGiOh Master Duel?

Limited and Semi-Limited cards are also deemed too strong, but not enough where they can flatten the competition. Konami limits how many of these cards you can have in your deck – hence the name – but you can, at least, still stock your deck with one or two. The previous rotation was every two or three months, though with Master Duel still being so new, it’s not yet clear when Konami will shuffle Master Duel’s banned list.

All YuGiOh Master Duel banned and limited cards cards

We’ll update this table as Konami changes the banned rotation. For now, these are the cards you’ll need to plan your deck building around. Cards you can't use are marked with a red circle, so there's no confusion over what you can and can't add.

Banned Cards Limited Cards Semi-Limited Cards The Tyrant Neptune Reinforcement of the Army Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon Grinder Golem Monster Reborn Souleating Oviraptor Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition Raigeki Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage! Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms Memories of Hope Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders Astograph Sorcerer Scapegoat Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls Dinowrestler Pankratops Super Polymerization Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight Called by the Grave Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin Altergeist Multifaker Destiny HERO - Malicious Performapal Monkeyboard Cyber-Stein Thunder Dragonroad Eclipse Wyvern Morphing Jar Danger!? Jackalope? Cyber Jar Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird PSY-Framegear Gamma Dandylion ABC-Dragon Buster The Beginning of the End Djinn Releaser of Rituals Thunder Dragon Colossus Cursed Eldland Yata-Garasu Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier Emergency Teleport Magical Scientist PSY-Framelord Omega Mask Change II Glow-Up Bulb T.G. Hyper Librarian Sky Striker Mecha - Widow Anchor Red-Eyes Dark Dragon Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder Harmonizing Magician Elder Entity Norden True King of All Calamities Magical Meltdown Ancient Fairy Dragon Zoodiac Drident --- Tempest Magician Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity --- Outer Entity Azathot Toadally Awesome --- Lavalval Chain Saryuja Skyll Dread --- Number 16: Shock Master Heavymetalfoes Electrumite --- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus Crystron Halqifibrax --- Zoodiac Broadbull Predaplant Verte Anaconda --- M-X-Saber Invoker Sky Striker Ace - Kagari --- Number S0: Utopic Zetal Harpie's Feather Duster --- Topologic Gumblar Dragon Card Destruction --- Summon Sorceress Foolish Burial --- Knightmare Goblin Terraforming --- Guardragon Agarpain Gold Sarcophagus --- Knightmare Mermaid Instant Fushion --- Guardragon Elpy One for One --- Linkross One Day of Peace --- Graceful Charity Trickster Light Stage --- Pot of Greed Gateway of the Six --- Change of Heart Infernity Launcher --- Last Will Brilliant Fushion --- Heavy Storm Trickstar Reincarnation --- Confiscation Metaverse --- Deliquent Duo Red Reboot --- The Forceful Sentry Imperial Order --- Giant Trunade Vanity's Emptiness --- Painful Choice Chronograph Sorcerer --- Cold Wave Thunder Dragonhawk --- Dimension Fusion Armageddon Knight --- Snatch Steal Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer --- Premature Burial Double Iris Magician --- Mystic Mine Exodia the Forbidden One --- Card of Safe Return Night Assailant --- Mirage of Nightmare Genex Ally Birdman --- Mass Driver Speedroid Terrortop --- Zoodiac Barrage Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio --- Set Rotation Salamangreat Gazelle --- Time Seal SPYRAL Quik-Fix --- Sixth Sense Galatea, the Orcust Automaton --- Last Turn Divine Wind of Mist Valley --- Magical Explosion Draconic Diagram --- Life Equalizer Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones --- Ultimate Offering Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm --- Royal Oppression Orcust Harp Horror --- Phoenixian Luster Amaryll Right Leg of the Forbidden --- Cannon Soldier MK-2 Left Leg of the Forbidden --- Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow Right Arm of the Forbidden --- Cannon Soldier Left Arm of the Forbidden --- Amazoness Archer --- --- Toon Cannon Soldier --- --- Performage Plushfire --- --- Zoodiac Ratpier --- --- Fiber Jar --- --- Wind-Up Hunter --- --- Blackwing - Steam the Cloak --- --- Substitoad --- --- Mind Master --- --- Fishborg Blaster --- --- Level Eater --- --- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar --- --- Metamorphosis --- --- Soul Charge --- --- Butterfly Dagger - Elma --- --- Divine Sword - Phoenix Blade --- --- Spellbook of Judgment --- --- Self-Destruct Button --- --- Trap Dustshoot --- --- Return from the Different Dimension --- ---

Again, Konami rotates the list of banned and limited cards every month or two, and while we expect some of the more overpowered Ultra Rare cards to probably remain on the list, your lesser monsters will likely have their limits removed in another cycle.

We've got several recommendations for the best YuGiOh Master Duel decks that you can put together without banned cards. You'll probably need some secret packs and card crafting to flesh your collection out, and make sure cross-save is enabled so you don't lose all your progress if you switch platforms.