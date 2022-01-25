Inevitably, after spending a time with a great intro deck in YuGiOh Master Duel, you’ll get bored of being stomped on by other players in ranked with a bit more know-how than you. At this point, you’re going to want to start working towards some of the best meta decks if you want to start piling up those wins.

That's why we've listed out three fantastic meta decks we’ve seen highlighted in the YuGiOh community. that you can build and play right now. All three are distinct in playstyles, but are all able to carry you up the ranked ladder if played correctly. We've listed what cards each deck uses, as well as what each deck does so you can get right into duels with a solid game plan.

If you’re like many of us at VG247, you may be a tad overwhelmed at the sheer number of new cards and decks with their own unique play styles. Even for someone experience with card games, it can be daunting to create a powerful deck.

While the game is still fresh, a hard meta is yet to form, but some experienced and ingenious players have used their prior knowledge of previous formats and the physical card game to bring some powerful strategies to Master Duel right from the beginning.

What are the best meta decks in YuGiOh Master Duel?

Virtual World + True King of All Calamities - High cost ramp meta deck

Monsters

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Nibiru, the Primal Being

2x PSY-Frame Driver

2x PSY-Framegear Gamma

3x Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan

3x Virtual World Kirin - Lili

3x Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu

3x Virtual World Roshi - Laolao

3x Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji

Spells

1x Emergency Teleport

3x Foolish Burial Goods x

3x Pot of Desires

3x Virtual World City - Kauwloon

3x Virtual World Gate - Qinglong

Traps

3x Virtual World Gate - Chuche

Extra Deck

1x Chaofeng, Phantom of the Yang Zing

2x Cloudcastle

1x Constellar Ptolemy M7

1x Coral Dragon

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder

1x Number 49: Fortune Tune

1x Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow

1x Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys

1x Stardust Charge Warrior

1x True King of All Calamities

1x Vermillion Dragon Mech

1x Virtual World Beast - Jiujiu

1x Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen

This deck focuses on getting a single, incredibly powerful card, called True King of All Calamities out on the board and causing trouble. This XYZ card is absolutely wild, due to its ability to shut down anything your opponent is able to do with ease.

To help you achieve this, Virtual World cards make up the vast majority of the deck. Put simply, this card type allows you to easily special summon nine star cards through cycling through and reviving virtual world cards.

Here’s how it works - the early game consists of you playing three star Virtual World monsters that get the ball rolling. Once you have a Virtual World card on the board, other virtual world cards in your hand can be special summoned through sending other Virtual World cards to the graveyard (which can later be summoned to the field). This makes it easy to fill the board, and summon nine star monsters.

At the cost of two nine star monsters you’ve rather easily summoned, you can then play True King of All Calamities. This card has an incredibly strong ability which allows you to declare an attribute (fire, wind, water etc…).

Immediately afterwards, all face up cards become that attribute, and any enemy cards with that attribute cannot attack or activate any effects. Since your opponent can’t do anything, they’re unable to deal with this 3000 ATK monster you’ve dropped on the board, essentially ending the game.

Prank-Kids - easy and cheap fusion monster meta deck

Monsters

3x Prank-Kids Fansies

3x Prank-Kids Dropsies

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

3x Prank-Kids Lampsies

3x Prank-Kids Rocksies

3x Thunder Dragon

Spells

1x Raigeki

3x Polymerization

1x Monster Reborn

3x Prank-Kids Place

2x Prank-Kids Pranks

2x Twin Sisters

3x Prank-Kids Pandemonium

Traps

3x Infinite Impermanence

3x Skill Drain

1x Prank-Kids Plan

Extra Deck

2x Prank-Kids Rocket Ride

2x Prank-Kids Weather Washer

1x Thunder Dragon Colossus

1x Prank-Kids Battle Butler

1x Toadally Awesome

2x Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

3x Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo

1x Prank-Kids Bow-Wow-Bark

1x Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster

1x Accesscode Talker

This deck focuses around easy and consistent combos, where you make use of the powerful Prank-Kids abilities to bring out powerful fusion monsters. Through flooding the board with Prank-Kids cards, which provides you with more than enough materials to create the fusion monsters you want, this deck is borderline relaxing to play.

This deck is also peppered with additional cards meant to counter any answers your opponent has to your Prank-Kids combos. This includes Raigeki, Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, and Twin Sisters.

Here’s how the deck works. You start by rushing to fusion and link summon Prank-Kids monsters which then activate a myriad of abilities built into the Prank-Kids archetype. This can be done the classic way through Polymerization, or through Prank-Kids spells such as Prank-Kids Pandemonium or Prank-Kids Place.

Then you essentially do this on repeat to consistently make us of your Prank-Kids abilities. If you see an opportunity, you can discard Thunder Dragon and use Prank-Kids Fanses to fusion summon Thunder Dragon Colossus. This is likely the most powerful card in the deck, with 2600 ATK and an ability making it hard to remove from the field.

Tri-Brigade - Link Summon centric meta deck

Monsters

1x PSY-Frame Driver

3x Effect Veiler

3x Tri-Brigade Nervall

2x Psy-Framegear Gamma

2x Tri-Brigade Kerass

3x Tri-Brigade Kitt

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion

3x Rescue Cat

3x Tri-Brigade Fraktall

Spells

3x Pot of Desires

1x Lightning Storm

3x Fire Formation - Tenki

2x Called by the Grave

Traps

3x Infinite Impermanence

2x Tri-Brigade Revolt

1x Imperial Order

Extra Deck

1x PSY-Framelord Omega

1x Sky Cavalry Centaurea

1x Downerd Magician

1x Divine Arsenal AA-Zeus - Sky Thunder

1x Salamangreat Almiraj

1x Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords

2x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom

1x Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager

1x Hraesvelgr, the Desperate Doom Angel

1x Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller

1x Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess

1x Accesscode Talker

2x Tri-Brigade Shuriag the Ominous Omen

This deck is all about setting up massive combos, sending cards to your graveyard where they can activate their abilities, and summoning powerful link monsters that can take over the game. A lot of the strength of this deck is owed to the Tri-brigade card type, which allows you to pick out specific cards from your deck, sacrifice them, and easily set up link summons.

This deck also contains numerous universally powerful negate cards, such as Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess, and Infinite Impermanence. This allows you to essentially cancel out a vast amount of your opponent’s moves, and occasionally making the duel basically single-player.

At the start of a duel, you’ll want to use cards like Tri-Brigade Fraktall or Rescue Cat to special summon other Tri-Brigade monsters. Then, use these to link summon cards like Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom and Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager. With a lot of cards in your graveyard, you’ll then use abilities on hand to summon Tri-Brigade Fraktall to banish cards for a powerful link summon like Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess or Tri-Brigade Rugal.the SIlver Sheller.

Your win condition is with link monsters like Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen and Accesscode Talker. These incredibly powerful cards are strong enough to totally overwhelm opponents - and getting them on the board is your main goal in duels.

