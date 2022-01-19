Picking the best starter deck in YuGiOh Master Duel might seem like a daunting task, but your choice matters slightly less than you might think.

The three initial decks are built around significantly different playstyles, though the stakes are low here. You can obtain the other two decks you didn’t choose by completing missions in the Unlimited Missions tab, which just involve you completing a certain number of ranked duels.

You’re also able to buy new card packs with in-game items immediately after picking your starter deck, so there’s flexibility whatever you pick. If you don’t feel like agonizing over deck building and just want to coast with a pre-build deck for a while, though,

What is the best starter deck in YuGiOh Master Duel for beginners?

If you’re new to YuGiOh or dropped off years ago before the game changed, Power of the Dragon is a solid choice to ease you back into the mechanics. It’s a straightforward deck free from fancy gimmicks for the most part, one that revolves around powerful monster cards alongside the usual traps and spells. You can pull off special summons to spice things up, should you want to try something different.

What is the best starter deck in YuGiOh Master duel for veterans?

Those familiar with the game’s recent developments or in search of something more involved should pick the Synchro of Unity deck. This one is build around Synchro Summons, a feature where you combine lesser Tuner monsters to summon stronger warriors with deeper abilities. It’s a significantly different approach to the game. Master Duel also assumes you know how it works already, as the tutorials don’t cover it.

Are the bundles worth it in YuGiOh Master Duel?

As YouTuber Duel Links Entertainment pointed out, the real deck-choosing strategy begins after you choose a starter deck. Master Duel gives you a generous number of gems just for completing the tutorial and logging in the first time, enough to purchase all three Special Bundles – and you should purchase at least one of them.

The bundles include 10 card packs, each with at least one Super Rare card and Ultra Rare card. You’re also guaranteed one of the card shown on the bundle preview page, such as the Solemn Judgment card. You’re limited to one of each bundle, but there’s plenty to be getting on with using even just one bundle.

You can dismantle any card you don’t need for additional materials. These decks also have a chance at unlocking Secret Packs you can purchase for 100 gems, and each Secret Pack has a select set of rare, highlight cards you may obtain with each draw.

In short, there's plenty of ways to customize your deck regardless of what your starter deck is in YuGiOh Master Duel. If you enable cross save, you won't have to customize your decks between platforms either.