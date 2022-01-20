How to get a YuGiOh Master Duel secret pack and what they do

YuGiOh Master Duel secret packs are a solid way to get rare and powerful cards, and they’re easier to get than their name implies.

You’ll need to have a few hundred Gems on hand to get the most from them, but it’s worth the trouble. With a bit of luck, you’ll have a much higher chance of getting the cards you want than you do with normal packs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is a secret pack in YuGiOh Master Duel?

Secret packs in Master Duel are more rare than secret. There’s only one way to unlock them at launch, but secret packs offer a more focused selection of cards and a higher chance of obtaining desirable ones.

Every secret pack is built around a specific card, with eight headline cards of higher rarities. You can get a vague idea of the types of cards in each pack by the stats shown on the pack preview screen, though “vague” is key here. The selection still seems fairly random.

What’s slightly less random is the cards you’ll get. Each pack is guaranteed to get you four of the eight headline cards, and you can preview which eight it includes in the gallery under the main image. Pulls cost 100 Gems, and while you might end up with duplicates, you can always feed those to the crafting machine.

How to get secret packs in YuGiOh Master Duel

The only way to unlock a secret pack in Master Duel is by obtaining a Super Rare card. A key appears after you reveal a Super Rare card in any pack, including a secret pack itself, and the card overview page tells you which secret pack you’ve unlocked. You can go to it directly from there or find them under the “Secret Pack” tab of the Shop menu.

Right now, the easiest way for non-PS Plus players to get several secret packs is spending Gems on the special bundles. These collections of 10 card packs usually have at least one SR card per pack. The downside is they only remain available for 24 hours after you unlock them, so make sure you’ve got a few hundred Gems available before opening one of them.

Whether you pull on these secret packs or not, you’ll still end up with plenty of new cards to modify your deck, which relieves some of the pressure from picking the best starter deck. If you plan on playing YuGiOh Master Duel on more than one platform, make sure to activate cross save so you can take your decks with you.