PS Plus owners can get 50 free YuGiOh Master Duel card packs right now

If you’ve been eager to try out YuGiOh Master Duel since it’s release yesterday, but are struggling to earn cards and flesh personalise your deck, you may be in luck. PS Plus owners can get fifty free card packs with their subscription, on both the PS4 and PS5.

If you’re a PC player don’t worry! YuGiOh Master Duel has cross platform progression, so you can link your PlayStation account and your Steam account, make use of this deal, then reap the rewards on your platform of choice.

To put how good of a deal this is into perspective, a single pack of cards in YuGiOh Master Duel costs 100 gems. That means that fifty packs would come to 5000 gems - and if you take a look at the PlayStation store right now you’ll see that 4,920 gems costs £65,99. With that context, this deal is wild.

You’ll also want to get on this soon. Looking at the PlayStation store listing, the offer ends April 1 2022, which is plenty of time to connect your account and redeem this promotion.

As hooks to get people invested into this new YuGiOh release, this is quite a valuable one. The game also throws a lot of free gems your way during the tutorial and early solo missions, so it’s clear they’re hoping to encourage people to jump in during this important launch-period for the title.

So if this has made you keen to try the online TCG out, and you’re looking for more YuGiOh Master Duel coverage, our guide on which starter deck is the best will help get you rolling.