YuGiOh Master Duel passes 20 million downloads, rewarding players with free gems

YuGiOh Master Duel has passed the 20 million downloads milestone today, resulting in a free gift of 2000 gems to all players who log in between today at April 25. All you have to do in order to claim this nifty prize is check your missions tab when you log in, at which point you’ll be able to claim the gems with a single click of button push.

For those who’ve been keeping up with YuGiOh Master Duel, you may remember that the game only recently passed 10 million downloads across all platforms a month ago. With the recent xyz festival standing out as the first special event for the popular card game, it seems as though we’ve got plenty of duels left to go before the game runs out of steam.

For those looking for some good ideas on what to spend these gems on, YuGiOh is dominated by a selection of excellent meta decks through all ranks, so constructing one should be a top priority.

On the other hand, if this news has spurred you on to jump into Master Duel, then a solid beginners deck should be your first stop. The 2000 gems gained from this event, plus the huge number of gems the game throws at you through completing the tutorial missions.

It’s also worth reminding players who own a PS Plus account that the PlayStation launch promotion that provides a whopping 50 free card packs is also still running, coming to a close on April 1. All in all, there’s still plenty of time to rake in a huge amount of free loot in YuGiOh Master Duel, even if you aren’t one of the 20 million who’ve already taken the plunge into getting 1 shot in a single turn, or meticulously crafting ridiculously priced decks.

