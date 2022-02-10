YuGiOh Master Duel XYZ Festival is coming February 17

After only a month following its launch on Steam and PlayStation consoles, YuGiOh Master Duel is due for its first ever in-game event: the XYZ Festival. Starting February 17 and running for a week until February 24, players will have to battle each other for medals which can be exchanged for rewards.

The event focuses on the use of XYZ cards, powerful monsters present exclusively in your extra deck that are summoned by sacrificing a number of monsters who share the same level. In the XYZ Festival, decks that have exclusively xyz cards in their extra deck will be able to collect medals from duels against other players. WInning provides the most yield, but draws and loses also grant medals too.

If you create your own deck, rather than a pre-built deck, you earn double medals from all your duels. As such, now is a great time to start building up a deck with XYZ in mind ahead of the event launch. The only way you won’t earn medals is if you surrender, so make sure you don’t duck out early!

If you’re looking for a deck recommendation for this festival, one cheeky way you can get around the XYZ requirement is through a deck that doesn’t use the extra deck at all! A great example is a Ruin and Demise deck, that makes use of ritual summons to bring out massive monsters that are a pain to remove off the board.

Aside from that, you could also use your regular deck with two copies of Pot of Extravagance included, a spell card that allows you to banish six cards from your extra deck to draw two cards.

What do you think of the premier event for YuGiOh Master Duel? Let us know below how you’ll be tackling the XYZ Festival! For more YuGiOh Master Duel coverage, check out our article on the free gems players are getting thanks to the 10 million download promotion, as well as our maintained YuGiOh Master Duel banned / limited card list.