Join us, the super dorks, by playing Yu-Gi-Oh Wordle!

Do you consider yourself a card game aficionado? Fancy yourself a trip to a shadow realm? Then Yu-Gi-Oh Wordle might be for you.

It works exactly as you'd expect. You've got six attempts to guess words from the Yu-Gi-Oh card game, the anime, and other Yu-Gi-Oh games. Colour coding works like good 'ol fashioned Wordle. Green is a hit, yellow is a letter in the wrong location, grey is a miss.

While regular Wordle is something the whole familly can enjoy, Yu-Gi-Oh Wordle is a game for only the most knowledgable of duel disk dealers. That's not to say you can't try, but good luck guessing the word Broww. As in Broww, Huntsman of the Dark World. Yeah, me either pal.

While for many Wordle is a game of the past, it's still super popular among its own crowd. The original game peaked in 2022, but had retained roughly half that figure a year later according to Ars Technica. Meanwhile there are Worldle-likes for a vast number of popular IPs and games, such as League of Legends and World of Warcraft.

Whereas the original was the everyman's game, these spinoffs are more a test of knowledge for dedicated fans. The same is of course true for Yu-Gi-Oh Wordle. Sure, Kaiba may be a popular first guess for five letters, but when you get down in the muck with the full 25-year-old card list, there's a lot of guesses at your finger tips.

Still, it's well worth a bash for those out there with a taste for card games. Who knows? Maybe you've got a better mind for the world of Dark Magicians and dragons with various different eye colours. If so, let us know what you think of Yu-Gi-Oh Wordle down below!