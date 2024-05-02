Cat Quest 2 and Orcs Must Die 3 are the latest freebies on the Epic Games Store.

A sequel to The Gentlebros’ rather fun Cat Quest, Cat Quest 2 is a 2D open-world action RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs.

The game expands on the original with more spells, expanded weapon options, a new character switch mechanic, and local co-op.

Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, the game tells the tale of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.

Play as a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend, and quest through a world filled with magic, and curious monsters.

If you want, you should check out the original Cat Quest which will run you $12.99 on on the store - and through Steam (which also has a demo). Both are the purrr-fect games to keep you occupied until Cat Quest 3 releases on August 8 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The other free game for the next week is the third entry in Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die series, Orcs Must Die 3, and it can be played solo, or in two-player co-op.

New to the series comes War Scenarios which pits you against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give you the firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the intruders and you will also find more orcs, traps, weapons, and upgrades.

It also comes with the Drastic Steps campaign and content for free, including flying enemies, war guardians, and more tools for orc destruction. There’s even the new Scramble Mode which puts you up against orcs who evolve with increasing difficulty and sinister tricks; however, for each level you survive, you collect modifiers to fight back.

Both games are free now through May 9.

Come the ninth, two new offerings will become available. These are Zen Studios’ Circus Electrique, a part story-driven RPG, part tactics, part circus management game, and the fantasy RPG sim, Firestone - which comes with all sorts of extras, as seen below:

Common chests: 10

Gems: 200

Uncommon chests: 5

Wooden chests: 10

Iron Chests: 5

Strange Dust: 360

Scrolls: 50

Avatars: 2

Game Tokens: 35

Prestige Token: 5

Exclusive skins: 2

Circus Electrique and Firestone will be free May 9-16.