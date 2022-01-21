How do Synchro Summons work in YuGiOh Master Duel?

YuGiOh Master Duel is a fast, deep and complex card game with loads of different summoning mechanics to master. One of the strongest is Synchro Summons, where the player combines Tuner monsters with Synchro material to call out powerful cards.

If you’re a new player however, or left YuGiOh around the peak years of the Duellist’s Kingdom and Battle City arcs in the anime, Synchro Summons can be confusing to wrap your Duel Disk around.

What’s more, while you can pick up a Synchro deck right from the beginning of the game, Master Duel assumes you know exactly how to use it without any guidance - the Synchro tutorial doesn’t come up for a while in the Solo mode.

Here’s a simple breakdown of how to Synchro Summon in YuGiOh Master Duel!

How do I Synchro Summon in YuGiOh Master Duel?

When you’re trying to Synchro Summon in YuGiOh Master Duel, you need to combine a Tuner monster and another monster or monsters of any kind to create a Synchro monster.

The most important thing to remember is that the star level of the tuner and other monsters must add up to exactly the level of the synchro monster you’re trying to summon.

For example, if you’re trying to summon the popular Synchro monster, Junk Warrior - one of 5D’s protagonist’s Yusei Fudo’s signature monsters - you need to add up to level 5.

A potential combo to make the Synchro Summon would be:

Junk Synchron - Tuner - Level 3

Speed Warrior - Effect Monster - Level 2

Junk Warrior - Synchro Monster - Level 5

If you have multiple monsters on the field and are wondering why the game won’t let you make a Synchro Summon, it’s probably because their levels don’t exactly add up to the Synchro Monster’s.

It doesn’t matter if you have more than the required level on the field, the levels have to exactly match. So for example:

Level 3 Tuner + Level 2 Monster = Level 5 Synchro

Level 3 Tuner + Level 3 Monster = Level 6 Synchro

Level 4 Tuner + Level 2 Monster + Level 2 Monster = Level 8 Synchro

