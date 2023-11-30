Rockstar's mediocre GTA: The Trilogy remaster is heading to Netflix

If you hadn't already played Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and you have Netflix, you'll soon have your chance to.

It is not controversial to say that 2021's GTA: The Trilogy remaster was not great at best, downright bad at worst. There were bugs galore, it was pulled from sale on PC for a while, and Rockstar's own graphics comparison between the original and remastered versions of the games wasn't even that convincing. Despite all of that, they're currently the easiest way to play GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and soon to be even more so. Yesterday, Netflix announced the trio of games would be added to its service as of December 14, on both the Google Play Store and the App Store, as well as in the Netflix mobile app itself.

Interestingly enough, last month The Wall Street Journal had actually reported that Netflix wanted to add a GTA game to its service. GTA has a lot of draw as a name, even if these remasters weren't the best received, and Netflix clearly wants to get its foot in the games space (something it's struggled to do so far). Over the past few years, the streaming giant has acquired a number of development studios, including Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, and as well as Boss Fight Entertainment.

The service has continued to receive games too, including an adaptation of The Queen's Gambit (it's not just chess) and even a Sonic game. Just this month Netflix announced it would be adding one of the best roguelites around, Hades, some time in 2024, as well as a number of other titles.

Netflix also looks to be testing out cloud streaming, as back in Augusthttps://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/netflix-has-launched-a-cloud-gaming-beta-test-on-tvs-with-computers-to-follow/ it started rolling out a test with games like Oxenfree 2 and Mining Adventure (I don't know it either).