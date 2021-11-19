Rockstar apologizes for state of GTA: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, has ongoing plans to fix the issues

Rockstar Games has provided an update regarding technical issues with GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and has apologized to those who have encountered issues with the games.

According to a statement from Rockstar, the games did not release in a state that met its own standards of quality, or the standards that fans have come to expect.

The studio said it has "ongoing plans" to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward with planned updates which will help the games "reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

A new title update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of the trilogy, and it will address a number of issues.

With that said, Rockstar has plans to also make the previous classic versions of the games available once more on the Rockstar Store. These will be released "shortly" in bundle form. Also, anyone who has purchased GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for PC through June 30, 2022 will be handed the classic versions at no charge. They will appear in your Rockstar Library as soon as they return to the store.

The release of the trilogy has been a rocky one. First, the PC version of the game was pulled from the Rockstar Store and the Launcher went offline due this version containing files that were unintentionally left over by the development studio.

These included music tracks which were not supposed to be included in the release, developer notes, and the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game. The game was eventually returned to the store and the Launcher went back online.

But all has not been well with the console releases either.

Aside from the left over files, players have reported performance problems, bugs, errors, spelling and grammar mistakes, and much more.

Hopefully, all of the issues can be worked out and the games will be better fot it.