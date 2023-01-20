Grand Theft Auto Trilogy finally returns to Steam, with 50% off

Being a fan of Grand Theft Auto is not the most fruitful endeavour right now, unless you’re massively into GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since the last title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, and we’ve heard next to nothing about the illusive Grand Theft Auto 6. The only release we’ve been privy to since 2013 was quite the mess at launch.

You can take a look at the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition here.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition released in 2021, and it hosts three games from the series: Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. At launch, it wasn’t in a great state, to say the least, and players were not happy.

However, in the time since its release, some patches have been rolled out to address issues with the trilogy of games, though it was still previously only available via Rockstar Games’ Launcher. Now, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy has been relisted on Steam, alongside a hefty 50% discount.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: https://t.co/fpTp9UZ0ju pic.twitter.com/n1T7MlNXcD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This means that the trilogy is currently sitting at £27.49 GBP (approximately $30 USD) on Steam, and this sale is running until February 2 as a part of Rockstar’s publisher sale. Don't forget that the pubishler-led Lunar New Year sale is currently ongoing on Steam right now, too.

Not only has the trilogy been relisted to Steam, but it is also supported on the Steam Deck, too. So, not only will more PC players be able to jump into the games, but more players may also be able to play it from the comfort of their handheld.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.