If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ROCKSTAR RELISTS

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy finally returns to Steam, with 50% off

The trilogy will remain on sale on Steam until February 2.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
CJ walks away from a car while armed in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Being a fan of Grand Theft Auto is not the most fruitful endeavour right now, unless you’re massively into GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since the last title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, and we’ve heard next to nothing about the illusive Grand Theft Auto 6. The only release we’ve been privy to since 2013 was quite the mess at launch.

You can take a look at the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition here.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition released in 2021, and it hosts three games from the series: Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. At launch, it wasn’t in a great state, to say the least, and players were not happy.

However, in the time since its release, some patches have been rolled out to address issues with the trilogy of games, though it was still previously only available via Rockstar Games’ Launcher. Now, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy has been relisted on Steam, alongside a hefty 50% discount.

This means that the trilogy is currently sitting at £27.49 GBP (approximately $30 USD) on Steam, and this sale is running until February 2 as a part of Rockstar’s publisher sale. Don't forget that the pubishler-led Lunar New Year sale is currently ongoing on Steam right now, too.

Not only has the trilogy been relisted to Steam, but it is also supported on the Steam Deck, too. So, not only will more PC players be able to jump into the games, but more players may also be able to play it from the comfort of their handheld.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch