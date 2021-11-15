Where to find spraypaint in GTA San Andreas - All spray can locations

If you’re wondering where to find spraypaint in GTA San Andreas, there’s a good reason for that.

San Andreas’ map is huge, but there’s only a handful of places to find spraypaint. If you want 100% completion, you’ll need to grab some and start spraying enemy turf, though.

What is spraypaint for in GTA San Andreas

Spraypaint in San Andreas is primarily for spraying over rival gang tags. You can technically use spraypaint as a weapon, but it’s not very practical if you’re facing more than one enemy at a time.

Note that spraypaint won’t work for respraying vehicles. You’ll have to take the car to a Pay ‘n’ Spray location to have that done.

Where to find spraypaint in GTA San Andreas

There’s only four ways to get a spray can in San Andreas. You can start spraying at any time, but completing the early mission Tagging Up Turf is the best way to start. It’s essentially a tutorial to spraying rival gang turf, and once you’ve finished, you can collect a spray can from the upstairs bedroom in the Johnson house.

Other locations include:

Ganton, San Andreas: Roof of the pawn store behind the Johnson house

Sobell Rail Yards, Las Venturas: Between two buildings

Las Colinas, Los Santos: Behind one of the central houses in the neighborhood

Sweet drops a can if he dies during Tagging Up Turf. Sweet dying also ends the mission, though, so you’ll have to start from the beginning.

Aside from getting you closer to 100% completion, tagging enemy turf also raises respect. You'll need plenty of respect if you want the Grove Street Gang to reach its full potential.

If you’re having trouble also keeping Carl alive in GTA San Andreas, make sure you’re carrying the best weapons along for each mission. A fast car might not help finish every task Carl faces, but it certainly makes for a clean escape should things go wrong or your six-star wanted level prove too troublesome. If all else fails, you can always hack the game and use some of GTA San Andreas’ cheats to make life easier.