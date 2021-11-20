First GTA: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition title update released

Rockstar has released the first GTA: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition title update.

It's a decent-sized patch too, and fixes multiple localization issues, instances of missing or misaligned collision, and more in all three games.

With GTA 3, issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during cutscenes have been addressed, some failing missions were fixed, Claude will no longer float in the air because that's just not how things work, and the game should no longer crash after getting in your car upon completing Triad War.

Plenty of fixes have also been applied to GTA: Vice City, such as the inability to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds, and an issue with the GPS route display during the mission Autocide has been addressed.

You can also expect Pay ‘N’ Spray doors to no longer prevent you from entering, the Hit Rate UI should now display correctly during a specific mission, and language settings will now be retained after a reboot on Nintendo Switch.

The list of fixes for GTA: San Andreas is a bit longer. One of the main complaints with users was an issue with rain visual effects, and this has been addressed. The camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl will no longer be of concern, and the bridge in Flint County is no longer invisible.

Correct help text will now be displayed when swimming, pedestrians will no longer appear gray or partially translucent in certain areas of the game, the legal text will now be displayed correctly, an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater has been fixed, you'll no longer get stuck behind the Cluckin’ Bell counter, and Police Officers will no longer float before a police car spawns.

These are just some of the issues being addressed with the update, which is the first of many in the works. You can look over the full patch notes below.

Yesterday, Rockstar issues an apology for the state of the trilogy and promised it has ongoing plans to fix technical issues and improve each game.

GTA: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update Notes 1.02

General - All Platforms

Fixed multiple localization issues

Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects

Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

GTA 3 - Definitive Edition

Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene

Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene

Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message “A thief’s dead” after the cutscene plays

Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat

Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass

Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service

Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early

Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big ‘n’ Veiny

Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi’s Girls

Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty

Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue where the achievement “Disposing of the Evidence” does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds

Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors

Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide

Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer

Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner

Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase

Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti’s character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning

Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen

Fixed an issue where the prompt “Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution” appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition