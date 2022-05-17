GTA 5 just sold another 5 million copies as GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition fails to stay relevant

Only a few months ago, we heard that the Grand Theft Auto series overall continued to sell like hotcakes: as of February 2022, unit sales for the series topped 370 million, with the latest mainline release – GTA 5 – sales sitting pretty at over 160 million units.

Watch on YouTube Has everyone forgotten about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition?

Fast-forward three months, and the game has – somehow – sold even more. During Take-Two Interactive's conference call for Q4 2022, the publisher noted that GTA 5 sold yet another 5 million units over the last three months.

This means that the Grand Theft Auto Series, combined, has now sold 375 million copies across the globe since the last count. When you think about it, doesn't sound too good for the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which didn't even make it to 1 million units sold over the last quarter. Chalk that one up to delayed physical editions, horrendous bugs, and missing files.

What's more, the GTA Trilogy mobile release has been delayed until fiscal year 2023 – or, to put it more simply, it will release between now and March 2023.

Elsewhere for Rockstar and Take-Two, it was revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now surpassed 44 million copies sold. Whilst GTA Online continues to do the business and bring in regular income for the company, Red Dead Online remains in a state of suspended animation (it's been over a year since the game's last meaningful update).

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive, did at least acknowledge player frustration and outlined that, yes, more content is planned for the online portion of the Western title. He did not offer any details for what this content would be, or when it would release, though (thanks, IGN).

"Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we're working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games," Zelnick said. "I've heard the frustration, it's flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time."

Additionally, Take-Two has right ports/remasters planned for the next three years, and notes it has "twice as many immersive core titles" (that's games with "the deepest gameplay and the most hours of content") planned for the next financial year as it did in the same period in 2022.