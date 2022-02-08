Grand Theft Auto units sales exceed 370 million, GTA 5 sales exceed 160 million units

The Grand Theft Auto franchise continues to be a lucrative property for Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive.

According to the company's Q3 2022 financial report, the series has now moved over 370 million copies worldwide, which is up 15 million from the last reported figure.

The company said that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was one of the contributing factors leading to the better than expected quarter, and while sales of the title weren't provided, it is estimated the offering has moved millions of copies, if not 10 million.

The 10 million figure is derived from the fact GTA 5 has now sold 160 million units, which is up 5 million from the last reported count. That leaves another 10 million unaccounted for, so it's assumed the figure comes from sales of the tilogy.

During a call to investors, company CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned the trilogy's quality issues at launch, noting that was not something the company is generally known for.

"We are totally focused on quality here and we always want to deliver the best possible experience," he said. "Very occasionally, we fall short, and I think The Trilogy was an example of that and the title was launched with some issues.

"We have addressed many of them. There are more fixes to come. Going forward, we remain highly focused on quality and we are exceedingly confident in all of our upcoming releases."

The trilogy's release was a rocky one. First, the PC version of the game was pulled from the Rockstar Store and the Launcher went offline due this version containing files that were unintentionally left over by the development studio. These included music tracks which were not supposed to be included in the release, developer notes, and the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game. The game was eventually returned to the store and the Launcher went back online.

Players also reported performance problems, bugs, errors, spelling and grammar mistakes, and much more.

As far as GTA 5 is concerned, the figure 160 million figure is likely to go up as the PS5 and Xbox One Series X/S versions are expected to be released on March 15.

Rockstar recently confirmed that development on GTA 6 is "well underway," and it looks forward to sharing more information when it was ready to do so. Some reports indicate the game will take players back to Vice City and that it will feature a more modern-day take on the Miami-inspired area. Back in June 2021, multiple reports surfaced stating GTA 6 was still in early development and wouldn't be out for another four years. In other words, don't expect it until sometime in 2024 or 2025.