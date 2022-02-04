GTA 6 is in development - Rockstar confirms next Grand Theft Auto

Rockstar has confirmed that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, which we're calling GTA 6 at the moment, is "well underway."

Further information was not made available, but Rockstar did say it looked forward to "sharing more as soon as we are ready." In other words, it will probably be a while before we hear anything else. If reports from 2020 are accurate though, expect the game to be smaller in scale compared to previous Rockstar titles.

It will also reportedly take players back to Vice City and will feature a more modern-day take on the Miami-inspired area. The game is also expected to provide content updates in a similar vein to Warzone, Fortnite, and other live-service titles.

GTA 6 could also feature smarter NPCs, if a recently uncovered Rockstar patent is any indication. It is based around enhancing the intelligence and navigation capabilities of AI.

Back in June 2021, multiple reports surfaced stating GTA 6 was still in early development and wouldn't be out for another four years. In other words, don't expect it until sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Rockstar announced GTA 6's development a few days ahead of its parent company's Q3 2021 financial report. It's possible Take-Two could provide a bit more color during its call to investors on February 7, but that's not too likely as CEO Strauss Zelnick and co. like to keep things close to the chest.