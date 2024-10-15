Good news culture lovers, Grand Theft Hamlet, that film about Shakespeare in GTA Online, is coming to UK cinemas in time for Christmas

There's a film about some folks putting on a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet in GTA Online, and it's actually gonna be coming out in a manner which means that if, like me, you're mildly curious about it and live in the UK, you'll be able to go and see it as the flim gods intended later this year.

The film, in case you missed it taking the world by storm a bit last week, is called Grand Theft Hamlet. It's a documentary. No, no, sit back down, you might still like it even if it'll be a bit different to watching The Boss Baby and The Godfather Part Three, which I know have been your two favorite flicks for a good while now.

Distributor Tull Stories has confirmed that the film will be rocking up in theartres across the UK and Ireland from December 6, 2024. Yep, it might be an idea to tell your great aunts and uncles to bump up the timeline for their Christmas visit. The in-laws can come over for the whole month, I'm sure that'll go just fine.

Ahead of that date, Grand Theft Hamlet's also set to feature at a number of UK film festivals, including the BFI London Film Festival, where it'll get its UK premiere this week.

There's a teaser clip that's giving me violent flashbacks to sticky bombing my mates' chrome Adders as a teenager above, in case you want a flavour of what we're in for. It seems a bit let's play-ish to me, but to be fair, those can have some depth. You know, one minute you're trying to do a nightclub sale while trailed by a griefer on an Oppressor, the next you're ugly crying into your big poster of the GTA 5's map because you've realised youth is fleeting and you'll never find love.

Enough of my life though, here's the proper synompisis for the film, which has been written and directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane:

"January 2021. The UK is in its 3rd lockdown and all entertainment venues remain closed. For theatre actors Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen, the future looks bleak. As the pandemic drags on, Mark -single and childless- is increasingly socially isolated, while Sam panics about how he is going to support his young family. They spend their days in the online digital world of Grand Theft Auto and when they stumble across a theatre, they suddenly have an idea to stage a full production of Hamlet within the game.

"Sam’s wife, documentary filmmaker Pinny, steps into the game too as an avatar filmmaker to record their journey. This film charts their ridiculous, hilarious and moving adventure as they battle violent griefers and discover surprising truths about life, friendship and the enduring power of Shakespeare."

Are you already reaching for the hankies and also probably a shark card that'll let you finally add that last car to your third ten car garage, the one you're sure will plug up the gaping and growing hole in your soul? Let us know below!