Quite frankly, GTA Online can physically never have enough robberies. Like, it never can. Those people who own half of Los Santos at this point, they always need more stuff to nick, and the game's December update's set to deliver in that regard, with Rockstar also dropping some good news for PC players.

It's been a pretty god last few months for those who like to play the big online crime thing on a proper computer to be fair, with the addition of anti-cheat in September havbing helped provide a bit of a respite from ending up in a lobby with an invincible modder. It also did that just in time of everyone and their mum to go zombie killing in North Yankton, too.

"The notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory front is under new management," Rockstar writes of the December update in its latest community update, "With the aid of helmsman Pavel and a former FIB officer turned independent contractor, you’ll convert it into a hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies."

Yep, that's the same garment factory where Michael, Lester and co plan the jewel store robbery and FIB building raid during the base game's main story, before later setting the factory on fire. So, er, you might need to grind up some cash for a bit of refurbishment, depending on how Rockstar's handling the timeline on this occasion. One thing we do know is that the update'll be coming with a bunch of other stuff to do abnd but, including new vehicles, dispatch Work missions, and a collectible scanner upgrade for the Terrorbyte.

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 1, 2024

Towards the end of the post, Rockstar also teased another update coming in 2025, writing that it has "plans to bring the much-requested PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S features of GTA Online to the PC platform in the new year". The differences between playing GTA Online on next-gen and last-gen consoles are mostly graphical, performance, and audio improvements, though there are also some extra veghicle mods through Hao's Special Works shop.

So, it'll be nice for PC folks to finally be up to speed with those consoles, since it's always frustrating to be stuck with a last-gen version of a game on your uber-expensive machine with Pentagon-spec ray tracing and enough coloured lights to illuminate and entire village.

Are you planning on checking out GTA Online's December update? Let us know below!