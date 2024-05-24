GTA 5 set to depart PlayStation Plus after six months, in terrible news for the three people who're still yet to play it

If you've somehow yet to play GTA 5 (first of all, this is a gaming site, how did you get here?) here's some sad news. It's set to depart PlayStation Plus' Extra tier next month, having only joined the serive back in December 2023.

Yup, your plan to desperately burn through the series for the first time and become a GTA expert before GTA 6 drops in fall 2025 without paying retail price for at least one entry in it is in tatters. My condolences. You'll just have to watch last year's first GTA 6 trailer over and over again until the time comes.

The journeying of Michael, Franklin and Trevor's adventure into the PS Plus sunset has been confirmed thanks to the PlayStation Store's 'last chance to play' page (thanks, PushSquare). June 18 is the fateful date when you'll have to kiss goodbye to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, probably with tears in your eyes.

It's an interesting time for GTA 5 to be leaving the service, to be honest, given that GTA 6 hype train'll likely have more people looking to play it than have been over the past few years, and the fact that it only arrived on the service on December 19, 2023. Yep, that'll mean it's lasted a day short of six months on PS Plus.

Anyway, grab a hanky, the bad news doesn't end there. Monster Jam Steel Titans is also listed as leaving on June 18, after the service said goodbye to its sequel, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, earlier this week, alongside a bunch of Final Fantasy stuff I'm sure some nerds somewhere care about.

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy, PlayStation? Why don't you want monster trucks for your subs?

Ok, I'll regain my composure enough to tell you that MotoGP 23, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, Dodgeball Academia, Indivisible, The Wild at Heart , Unturned, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated are the other games set to leave Extra. Baja: Edge of Control HD is leaving PS Plus Premium at the same time too.

In other recent Rockstar-related news, a bit of datamining has ignited a fresh bout of speculation that the first Red Dead Redemption could be finally rocking up on PC at some point soon.