If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
DECEMBER GAMING

PS Plus expands with GTA 5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and more

New games for Plus folks.

GTA Online Chop Shop
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

More titles are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 19, and this next batch is headlined by GTA 5.

Other games include the following for PS4 and PS5: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Moto GP23, Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice, and Moonscars.

GTA Online: The Chop Shop Now Available

PS4 and PS5 users can also grab Gigabash, Grime, Tinykin, Prodeus, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, Thrillville, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

There's also Mega Man 11 and Mega Man Legacy Collection for PS4.

In December, Sony also added Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable.

And don't forget: some games are leaving the service on December 19.

These titles are Caladrius Blaze, Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition, El Hijo, Foreclosed, Friday the 13th: The Game, Legends of Ethernal, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, The Escapists 2, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
PlayStation PlayStation Plus PS4 PS5 Sony
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments