PS Plus expands with GTA 5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and more

More titles are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 19, and this next batch is headlined by GTA 5.

Other games include the following for PS4 and PS5: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Moto GP23, Metal: Hellsinger, Salt and Sacrifice, and Moonscars.

PS4 and PS5 users can also grab Gigabash, Grime, Tinykin, Prodeus, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, Thrillville, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

There's also Mega Man 11 and Mega Man Legacy Collection for PS4.

In December, Sony also added Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable.

And don't forget: some games are leaving the service on December 19.

These titles are Caladrius Blaze, Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition, El Hijo, Foreclosed, Friday the 13th: The Game, Legends of Ethernal, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, The Escapists 2, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.