These games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January 2024

Quite a few games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January - 20 to be exact.

Later this month, 11 games will leave the service (thanks, PSX Brasil [1][2],via Resetera), so you will want to download and play anything that interests you before the games are pulled.

Everything is an narrated sandbox where every object in the Universe is a playable character

Come December 19 the following games will be pulled from the PlayStation Plus catalog:

Caladrius Blaze | PS4

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition | PS4

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale | PS4

Foreclosed | PS4, PS5

Friday the 13th: The Game | PS4

Legends of Ethernal | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

The Escapists 2 | PS4

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

On January 16, these nine games will leave the service:

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5

SnowRunner | PS4, PS5

JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time | PS4, PS5

Everything | PS4

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | PS4

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories | PS4

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae | PS4

Once these games are removed, you'll no longer be able to play them as part of your subscription.

So, if you have already downloaded and installed the games, you might want to play them while you can - the same can be said for those you have yet to install and play.