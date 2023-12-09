If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BYE-BYE-BYE

These games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January 2024

Quite a few games will be pulled in the coming weeks.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Quite a few games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January - 20 to be exact.

Later this month, 11 games will leave the service (thanks, PSX Brasil [1][2],via Resetera), so you will want to download and play anything that interests you before the games are pulled.

Everything is an narrated sandbox where every object in the Universe is a playable character

Come December 19 the following games will be pulled from the PlayStation Plus catalog:

  • Caladrius Blaze | PS4
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition | PS4
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale | PS4
  • Foreclosed | PS4, PS5
  • Friday the 13th: The Game | PS4
  • Legends of Ethernal | PS4
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4
  • The Escapists 2 | PS4
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

On January 16, these nine games will leave the service:

  • It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
  • Devil May Cry 5 | PS4
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5
  • SnowRunner | PS4, PS5
  • JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time | PS4, PS5
  • Everything | PS4
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | PS4
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories | PS4
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae | PS4

Once these games are removed, you'll no longer be able to play them as part of your subscription.

So, if you have already downloaded and installed the games, you might want to play them while you can - the same can be said for those you have yet to install and play.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
PlayStation PlayStation Plus PS4 PS5 Sony Sony PlayStation
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments