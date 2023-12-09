These games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January 2024
Quite a few games will be pulled in the coming weeks.
Quite a few games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month and in January - 20 to be exact.
Later this month, 11 games will leave the service (thanks, PSX Brasil [1][2],via Resetera), so you will want to download and play anything that interests you before the games are pulled.
Come December 19 the following games will be pulled from the PlayStation Plus catalog:
- Caladrius Blaze | PS4
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition | PS4
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale | PS4
- Foreclosed | PS4, PS5
- Friday the 13th: The Game | PS4
- Legends of Ethernal | PS4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4
- The Escapists 2 | PS4
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5
On January 16, these nine games will leave the service:
- It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
- Devil May Cry 5 | PS4
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5
- SnowRunner | PS4, PS5
- JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time | PS4, PS5
- Everything | PS4
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | PS4
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories | PS4
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae | PS4
Once these games are removed, you'll no longer be able to play them as part of your subscription.
So, if you have already downloaded and installed the games, you might want to play them while you can - the same can be said for those you have yet to install and play.