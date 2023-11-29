PlayStation Plus games for December are Sable, Lego 2K Drive, and Powerwash Simulator

A new month means new PlayStation Plus monthly games are coming to subscribers.

December's titles are Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable. The games will become available on Tuesday, December 5 through Monday, January 1.

Lego 2K Drive will be available for PS4 and PS5. In this open-world Lego driving adventure, you can race anywhere, play with anyone, build your own rides brick by brick, and race against rivals across streets, seas, and sands for the Sky Trophy. The game also features a story mode, and you can play with a friend at home or with up to five others online in crossplay.

The popular Powerwash Simulator is coming to the service for PS4 and PS5. In the game you clean grime from vehicles, buildings, parks, and more. In the low-stress title, you can use your earnings to upgrade your collection of washers, nozzles, cleaning fluids, and extensions. You can also play with others in online co-op.

Sable, another popular game, has you controlling Sable as you glide across the deserts and other landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. You can also explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale ruins, encounter other nomads, unearth mysteries, and discover who Sable is behind her mask. It will be available for PS5.

With these news releases, it is also your last chance to download November's games. You have until December 4 to add Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens Fireteam Elite to their game library.