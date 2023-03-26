Lego 2K Drive is real, and it looks like good, plastic fun

Lego 2K Drive has been officially revealed, offering up an open world brick-based racing game that lets you build your own cars.

After some rumours and leaks had circulated about a new Lego racing game, Visual Concepts has officially revealed Lego 2K Drive, which looks like a blend of Forza Horizon, Mario Kart, and obviously, actual Lego. That last point means that there's plenty of customisation, as the reveal trailer shows you being able to build up your car to look however you like. The game apparently has more than 1000 pieces to build vehicles with, so it sounds like you'll be able to make some pretty unique rides.

On the Forza side, Lego 2K Drive has a big open world for you to drive around and explore in (or completely wreck stuff, considering everything's made out of Lego). It doesn't seem like Forza is the only open world racing title that Lego 2K Drive is borrowing from. The trailer shows you'll be able to seamlessly switch between cars and boats depending on the terrain, which reminds me of The Crew 2, though it doesn't look like Lego 2K Drive will have planes necessarily.

For those that like a dose of nostalgia, you will also be able to find cars from Lego's City, Creator, and Speed Champions sets. There will be both singleplayer and multiplayer modes available, both co-op and competitive, and you'll be able to play with up to six people online, or in split-screen co-op.

According to a press release, Lego 2K Drive is the "first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games." Presumably that means we'll be getting other genres within the world of Lego - but the best case scenario would be getting a new Lego Island game.

Lego 2K Drive is out pretty soon actually, May 19 to be specific, available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Though it should be noted that the price on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is higher, a new-gen tax I suppose despite being the exact same game.