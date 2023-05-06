Rev up your engines: LEGO 2K Drive unleashes seasonal fun with limitless playtime

LEGO 2K Drive, the first in a multi-title partnership between 2K Games and LEGO, will feature post-launch content such as a Year 1 Pass.

Beginning with the release of Drive Pass Season 1 in June, each Season will have new challenges and 100 levels to play through. With each, you can earn free rewards that change from Season to Season.

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure.

Season 1 will feature new drivers, stickers, flairs, sounds, and more, with a new biome coming within the first year.

Additionally, you can purchase the Premium Drive Pass, available for individual purchase for each Season, or the Year 1 Drive Pass. The latter is a bundle that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4, the Awesome Pizza Vehicle, and 550 Coins that you can use in the in-game store.

Each Premium Drive Pass Season will allow you to earn more rewards, including new vehicles from car manufacturers such as Dodge and Nissan, included during Season 1.

What's neat is Drive Pass Seasons don't have time limits. This way, you can play each available Season at your own pace. If you have been playing through the free version of a Season and decide to upgrade to the Premium Drive Pass, you will instantly unlock all the Premium rewards earned based on your current level.

The Year 1 Drive Pass comes with the LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. It is also available for individual purchase.

In LEGO 2K Drive, you will adventure across Bricklandia's open world featuring multiple biome regions while competing against a series of rivals for the coveted Sky Cup Trophy.

You can choose how you want to play in a world full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.

When racing, you will battle across varied tracks while taking advantage of power-up abilities that can transform your standing within the race. And your car? It's fully customizable, over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces are available, and a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more are ready for you to play around with.

You can play the game solo or try out co-op and even competitive multiplayer. It also features local, two-person split-screen co-op, or you can match online with other intrepid racers.

Announced in March, LEGO 2K Drive releases on May 19, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.