WHERE ARE THEY?

Even Jack Black can't believe Rockstar hasn't made a GTA or Red Dead Redemption movie yet

It's only a matter of time, right?

Jack Black singing 'Peaches' from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Image credit: Lyrical Lemonade
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on
1 comment

It seems like Jack Black mostly has video game movies on his mind outside of Kung Fu Panda these days, as even he's wondering where a Grand Theft Auto movie is.

No matter which video game movie you look at, Black appears to be in it. He's in the upcoming Minecraft movie, which he will be singing in, he was of course Bowser in last year's Super Mario Bros. Movie, and we'll be hearing him as Borderland's Claptrap in this year's adaptation of the beloved shooter series. Black recently spoke to Total Film (via GamesRadar) about his role as Claptrap, where interestingly enough, he also expressed his befuddlement at the lack of a Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption movie.

Cover image for YouTube videoBorderlands (2024) Official Trailer - Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black

"I can't believe they haven't already started making a movie of any of the Rockstar Games - Grand Theft Auto, but especially Red Dead Redemption," Black said. "Those things are already like movies, you know? I guess that's the thing. Some video games are already halfway there to telling those kind of stories, and there are some movies that are like video games.

"Did you ever see that Black Mirror motion picture called 'Bandersnatch' where you actually choose your own adventure at the end of scenes? It's like, 'Ooh, do you take the red pill or the blue pill?' I think we're moving in that way where there's going to be more combinations of video games and movies, and it's exciting. It's like the beginning of a new era."

He's not wrong, Grand Theft Auto 5 in particular doesn't exactly ignore its cinematic influences, but obviously the broad appeal of both series is that they are big open worlds you can sink your teeth into. A Grand Theft Auto movie would just be like any other gangster or heist film, and a Red Dead Redemption movie would literally just be a western.

Black also described Claptrap as like "an R-rated R2-D2," going on to say "he's a cool, fun, little turn, and another opportunity to bring a great video game to the silver screen. We're kind of in the middle of a video game movie renaissance right now, and I'm stoked to be a part of it."

The Borderlands movie is set to release August 9, so you've still got a few months to wait until you can see how good the film is (or isn't).

Comments