The Borderlands movie's first look confirms it has characters from Borderlands in it

After a long wait, the first look at the live-action adaptation of Borderlands is here and yeah, it sure does look like a film with Borderlands characters in it.

If it sounds like I'm being sarcastic, I mostly am, as there People has offered a first look at the upcoming adaptation, it's just not much of one. A couple of images were released, the main one being a shot of the entire cast looking down a hole of some kind. That cast includes Cate Blanchett in the lead role, Lilith, a red-haired Siren fugitive that's returning to her home planet in order to search for the missing daughter of Atlas (who's played by Édgar Ramírez). She's joined by Kevin Hart as former soldier Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Tina's bodyguard Krieg, Jamie Lee Curtis as scientist Tannis, and Bowser himself, Jack Black, as the fairly iconic robot Claptrap.

Red-Haired Cate Blanchett Teams Up with Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and More in Borderlands First Look (Exclusive) https://t.co/On2fYasUNQ — People (@people) February 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A second image of just Blanchett as Lilith was also shown but again, other than a smokey-eyed glare, I'm not really getting much from these photos right now. At the moment it's just giving an expensive cosplay kind of vibe, but I'm sure seeing them in motion will make it start to feel like it's an actual film.

A Borderlands movie has been in development as far back as 2015, with Eli Roth signing on to direct the project back in 2020. Blanchett signed on a short while later, joined by Black and co the following year. How much Roth ended up directing for the project though is slightly up in the air, as last year Deadpool director Tim Miller took over the film for reshoots - Roth wasn't able to return to shoot them due to scheduling conflicts.

Outside of the above, details are light on the upcoming adaptation, though it has been confirmed that the film's plot will not follow the game's, so do expect some differences.

Borderlands is set to arrive in cinemas August 9.