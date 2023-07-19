Is a new Borderlands compilation coming? South Africa's ratings board seems to think so

The Borderlands franchise could be made available in a compilation set soon if a rating posted by the Film and Publication Board of South Africa is any indication.

Dug up by Gematsu, the product in question was filed with the South African board in April and just recently made public. The rating in question is for something called The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box.

Details on Pandora's Box were not provided, but a compilation could include just about any game that has the Borderlands name attached to it.

Granted, the franchise's publisher, 2K Games, has released a couple of combinations over the years, such as 2015's The Handsome Collection. It came with Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with all accompanying downloadable content, enhanced local multiplayer, and the ability to transfer saved data.

In 2020, 2K released The Legendary Collection which includes Borderlands: GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel along with all DLC content save the add-on Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary.

The Pandora's Box offering could include these games with the addition of Borderlands 3, and maybe more, or none of the above, depending.

There are other Borderlands titles out there as well, such as Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands.

If all games were to be included, wow, what a compilation that would be! However, we should probably curb our expectations on such a set, as it would likely be expensive.

Likely, it will probably just include the mainline games and maybe Tiny Tina's outing, for good measure. Then again, we are not psychic, so we have no idea what it may or may not include. If we were psychic, we'd be at the horse track right this minute instead of telling you about a listing by a ratings board that may or may not come to pass.