If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PANDORA COMPENDIUM

Is a new Borderlands compilation coming? South Africa's ratings board seems to think so

Sounds like something that Vault Hunters will love.

Image credit: Gearbox
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Borderlands franchise could be made available in a compilation set soon if a rating posted by the Film and Publication Board of South Africa is any indication.

Dug up by Gematsu, the product in question was filed with the South African board in April and just recently made public. The rating in question is for something called The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box.

Details on Pandora's Box were not provided, but a compilation could include just about any game that has the Borderlands name attached to it.

Granted, the franchise's publisher, 2K Games, has released a couple of combinations over the years, such as 2015's The Handsome Collection. It came with Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with all accompanying downloadable content, enhanced local multiplayer, and the ability to transfer saved data.

In 2020, 2K released The Legendary Collection which includes Borderlands: GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel along with all DLC content save the add-on Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary.

The Pandora's Box offering could include these games with the addition of Borderlands 3, and maybe more, or none of the above, depending.

There are other Borderlands titles out there as well, such as Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands.

If all games were to be included, wow, what a compilation that would be! However, we should probably curb our expectations on such a set, as it would likely be expensive.

Likely, it will probably just include the mainline games and maybe Tiny Tina's outing, for good measure. Then again, we are not psychic, so we have no idea what it may or may not include. If we were psychic, we'd be at the horse track right this minute instead of telling you about a listing by a ratings board that may or may not come to pass.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch