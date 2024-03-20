Red Dead Redemption 2 surprise update fixes glitches, enhances stability, unveils HDR10+ Gaming support, and more
Saddle up for a smoother ride.
Rockstar Games released a title update for Red Dead Redemption 2 that fixes a few glitches, improves stability, adds HDR10+ Gaming support, and stops you from becoming stuck when entering the stables.
Prior to this week, the last title update was issued in January, and several issues that could result in a crash in Red Dead Online were patched for PC.
Today’s update covers PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and includes general fixes for Red Dead Online, it improves stability and performance, makes it so Night Stalkers can no longer collect Night Stalker masks, Windows 11 updates should no longer interfere with Offline Mode, and horses will no longer ignore you when summoned - unlike some of the bratty flesh and blood horse I cared for when I worked as a farmhand.
The full patch notes are below.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.32 Notes (PS4 / Xbox One / PC)
General Stability Fixes and Improvements
- Red Dead Online General Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask
- Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching
- Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables
- Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons
- Voice Chat now defaults to Off
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed various issues which could result in a crash
Game Stability and Performance (PC)
- Fixed various issues that would result in the game crashing or failing to launch
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Offline Mode not working due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes after reporting other players
- Fixed issues that resulted in Offline Mode not working correctly
- Added support for HDR10+ GAMING - this will automatically set game graphics in HDR for HDR10+ GAMING displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI
- Updated AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the 3200 x 2400 resolution option being unavailable
Rockstar announced in 2022 that it would no longer release major updates to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. This was due to moving all resources over to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The final big content update to Red Dead Online, Blood Money, was released in July 2021.
Last year, All Hallow’s Call to Arms locations, a trio of new Dead of Night maps, a Hardcore Telegram Mission, and the return of The Halloween Pass 2 were released for Red Dead Online during the company’s third quarter. This year, monthly updates have arrived in the form of bonus events for Blood Money, Bounty Hunter, and Naturalist.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 as the third entry in the Red Dead series and a prequel to Red Dead Redemption. Upon release, it accumulated $725 million in sales from its opening weekend and exceeded the lifetime sales of Red Dead Redemption in two weeks.
As of February 2024, the game has sold over 61 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.
If you’re still riding across the range online, and need a few tips, check out our Red Dead Online guides. Sure, they are a couple of years old, but they still contain relevant information. For those still role-playing as Arthur Morgan, we have updated quite a few of our Red Dead Redemption 2 guides should you need some help.