Rockstar confirms what everyone suspected: Red Dead Online won't be getting any major new content

In a rare community update, Rockstar has revealed some of its plans for the future of GTA Online, and the embattled Red Dead Online - the studio's two live service games based on its best-selling franchises.

As you might expect, the lion's share of support and studio resources are being poured into GTA Online, whereas Red Dead Online is getting scraps.

In the blog post, Rockstar reiterated its commitment to delivering new content, quality of life updates, and various new features and improvements to GTA Online. This begins with the next update, due in the coming weeks, which will expand the Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner in-game careers.

The patch will introduce new Contact Missions where you get to play as an IAA field operative investigating a criminal conspiracy. Beyond the new content, the update will include a suite of balance changes for the Oppressor Mk 2, easier access to armour and snacks, and the ability to limit Sell Missions to invite only.

Rockstar also said it's increasing GTA$ payouts across the board "to reward players for their time." This goes for careers like Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members, as well activities such as Races, Adversary Modes, and select Heist Finales.

The developer wants players to join the activities they like and earn the currency faster to acquire the items they want.

Seasonal events, community challenges and other bonuses will continue in GTA Online, too. Red Dead Online players, however, should not expect anywhere near that kind of support.

Red Dead Online has long suffered big droughts of new content, and its support has been anaemic compared to GTA Online.

Rockstar revealed that much of the Red Dead Online team has been moved over to the next GTA game currently in development. As a result, players shouldn't expect much going forward. The developer plans to "build upon existing modes" rather than add new ones.

There will be new Telegram Missions arriving this year, but don't expect any major themed content updates going forward. The developer will instead highlight existing content through Red Dead Online's monthly events

Red Dead Online players have long complained about the lack of new content compared to GTA Online. Rockstar never officially addressed these criticisms, but it was understood that the game doesn't bring in anywhere near as much revenue as GTA Online, so the studio didn't invest much into it in return.

There are, of course, other reasons why Red Dead Online failed to attract a big audience, and they have to do with the game's structure, gameplay mechanics and Rockstar's unwillingness to quickly (or at all) implement community-requested features.