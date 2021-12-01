GTA: Trilogy - Definitive Edition physical versions have been delayed

It's been a rough month for Rockstar and its GTA: Trilogy - Definitive Edition release. The studio pulled the PC version of GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition from sale at the end of its first week on sale, citing "unintentionally included" files in the game as the reason for its removal from the platform.

It eventually returned to the PC storefront, albeit with the files in question removed, but still issues remained: performance problems, bugs that make the game unplayable, audio compression issues, horrible face rendering, fewer civilians walking around, lack of fog, render distance issues, spelling and grammar mistakes, and much, much more besides quickly earned the game a reputation for being an ill-tested, badly thought-out cash grab. Oops.

And the game's problems aren't over. Last night, Rockstar issued a statement explaining that the physical versions of the game on Xbox and PS4 will now arrive later in December than initially planned, whilst the Switch version has been pushed to 2022.

“The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed,” the company tweeted. “Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.”

The physical versions were initially meant to ship on November 7. The game is also due to come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. There's no word on whether that version of the game will be delayed yet, also.

The slow redemption process for the title is already underway. Just yesterday, update 1.03 landed in-game and addressed a wealth of problems players had with the collection. There's still a lot of work to be done, but Rockstar is adamant that it will make the trilogy right and adhere to its high standards.