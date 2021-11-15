GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition back on PC, now with "unintentionally included" files removed

After taking the game offline and making it unplayable – even for players that had bought it and downloaded it – Rockstar has made the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition available to play again.

It's really not been a very smooth experience for Rockstar's latest remaster project since it launched last week – Rockstar Games pulled the PC version of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition from sale at the end of last week, citing "unintentionally included" files in the game as the reason for its removal from the platform.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward," Rockstar said in a tweet, referencing the on-going issues.

Some of the files included in the game, that shouldn't have been, include music tracks that aren't actually included on the radio stations, elements of the controversial Hot Coffee mini-game in GTA: San Andreas, and more besides. There were also internal development notes included in the game's files that, assumedly, were not meant to be seen by the public. Oops.

The game is back online now, meaning you can play the trilogy on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and (once again) the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

Our own Alex Donaldson found revisiting the collection of titles an interesting experience, and noted that the PS2 GTA Trilogy aged worse than he imagined – and the horrible job Grove Street Games has made of remastering the games has only made matters worse.