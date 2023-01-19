Steam’s Lunar New Year sale is here, after Valve said it wasn’t going ahead

If you log into Steam right now, you’ll find that the Lunar New Year sale is currently underway. This is despite Valve having said that it would be cancelled and replaced with a later, spring sale in March.

Back in September of last year, Valve went ahead and detailed all of its anticipated sale dates. In that blog post, it also shared that the winter sale and Lunar New Year sale were too close to one another. As a result, the latter was to be cancelled and replaced with a spring sale in March. That said, Valve did also note that publishers and developers were welcome to discount their games during the Lunar New Year if they wanted to.

Now, if you head to Steam’s home page, you’ll find a banner for the Lunar New Year sale, and an abundance of titles discounted as a result. This is actually an independent Steam sale as part of the East Meets West initiative led by Curve Games, and will run from January 16 to January 23.

In a press release, CEO of XD, Dash Huang, shares that, “video games have always been a great way to bring people together from different backgrounds, and this event provides such an innovative platform for players to explore unfamiliar worlds.”

As a result, over 150 publishers have come together to discount over 750 games in this sale. Some notable titles include the following:

Death Stranding

Sifu

Naraka: Bladepoint

Dyson Sphere Program

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Persona 5 Royal

Tales of Arise

My Time at Sandrock

Gears 5

Scarlet Nexus

Sword and Fairy 7

Risk of Rain 2

Human Fall Flat

Subnautica

Sands of Salzaar

And of course, there are many more than this to choose from. What games will you be picking up, or did the Steam winter sale already sort you out for the time being? Do let us know if you discover any must-play gems.