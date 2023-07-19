If you’ve got a Netflix account, you can play a free new Sonic game right now

Season 2 of Sonic Prime has finally made its way onto Netflix, and fortunately for Sonic fans, Sonic Prime Dash has also arrived on Netflix Games alongside it.

Both Season 2 of the TV series and Sonic Prime Dash were made available on Netflix on July 13, and the mobile game looks ideal for killing time between episodes. If you’re familiar with the 2013 game, Sonic Dash, and 2015 sequel, Sonic Dash 2, Sonic Prime Dash is nearly identical, with some much-needed improvements.

The game will see you play as the blue blur as he runs for an endless amount of time, and occasionally rescues animals or kills enemies. You’ll dodge obstacles and tackle boss fights, and will even be privy to some new character designs that are taken straight from the Sonic Prime show, such as robot Amy Rose and Tails.

The more you run, the more animals you collect, and you can then use these animals to restore the island and unlock new levels. Ultimately, Sonic Prime Dash is a much more exciting version of Temple Run, if I’m being honest, and I’d be lying if I didn’t disclose that I spent the first 15 minutes of working on this article just playing it. It’s surprisingly simple fun.

You'll begin Sonic Prime Dash with Sonic, Tails Nine, Rusty Rose, and Boscage Maze Sonic as playable characters. However, you'll also be able to unlock characters such as Classic Sonic, Mteal Sonic, Big, Espio, and Rouge using Red Star Rings earnt via playing.

If you’re hoping to try out Sonic Prime Dash, you can download it for free via the Netflix mobile app provided that you have a subscription; this is also free of advertisements! You’ll need to open the Netflix app and scroll down slightly to reach the carousel of Mobile Games available to find it.

Alongside Sonic Prime Dash, the Netflix app actually has some great mobile game offerings; Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Bloons Tower Defense 6, Terra Nil, and so much more. It’s seriously worth checking out if you’ve a Netflix subscription!