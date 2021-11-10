GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is out tomorrow, and ahead of release, Rockstar has released three gameplay videos that compare the older versions against the remasters.

Containing GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, The Definitive Edition comes with “across-the-board upgrades" and modern gameplay enhancements such as a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more.

With the remasters, you can also expect a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances. You can expect all of this while each still maintaining the classic look and feel of the original games.

One thing being added is a controller layout similar to GTA 5 and selection wheels for radio stations and weapons have been updated. The mini-map has also been updated to set waypoints to destinations.

With weapons, you can also expect better targeting and control. And if you fail a mission, you can restart it.

Originally developed by Rockstar Games, The Definitive Edition has been adapted for modern platforms by Grove Street Games using Unreal Engine, and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

Those who ordered the collection digitally can now pre-load the game ahead of tomorrow’s release.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition comparison video

GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition comparison video

GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition comparison video