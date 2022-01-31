Pokemon Legends: Arceus Cherrim location - How to Complete To Bloom or Not to Bloom

The Cherrim location in Pokemon Legends Arceus is rather more difficult to find than you might first think.

Cherubi are fairly common in Sinnoh, just south of Floaroma Town – but this is Hisui, and Cherubi grow on trees. If you’re wanting to complete the To Bloom or Not to Bloom quest, you’ll need plenty of patience.

Where to find Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Cherrim evolves from Cherubi, and while you can find Cherrim in the wild, your best bet is evolving Cherubi and completing Cherrim’s Pokedex entry through battles.

You have a chance of finding Cherubi in:

Obsidian Fieldlands: Heartwood (this is the area where Psyduck roam)

Crimson Mirelands: Gapejaw Bog

Coronet Highlands: Lonely Spring and Fabled Spring

They live in trees, so your only chance of finding one is throwing a Pokemon at a shaking tree and hoping you get lucky. Shaking trees in Pokemon Legends are similar to Honey Trees in Diamond and Pearl. They usually house Burmy or Combee, but on occasion, you’ll get a rarer Pokemon.

“On occasion” is the problem. There’s no guarantee you’ll find Cherubi or Cherrim in any of these shaking trees, so expect plenty of unintended Pokemon battles and going back and forth to reset the trees.

The Heartwood is the easiest place to search. You get access to it much earlier than the other two locations, and any shaking tree northeast and southwest of the place marker – along the riverbank, in other words – has a chance of spawning the Pokemon.

How to complete Cherrim Pokedex entry in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once you find Cherrim or Cherubi, that’s great! Now you’ll need to do it nearly a dozen more times. Cherrim’s research tasks involve:

Catching them

Defeating them

Seeing them fall out of trees

Seeing them use Agile attacks

Seeing them use Petal Dance (learns at level 47)

If you get tired of the grind, you could complete Cherrim’s ‘dex entry just by focusing on the last two, though that’s a grind in itself.

If you need more cute on your team, Hisuian Growlithe is much easier to find once you've progressed far enough. Make sure to balance your types effectively whoever you choose, and unlock Base Camps and satchel upgrades to take some of the pressure off wandering in the wilderness.