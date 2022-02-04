Pokemon Legends: Arceus has already sold over 6.5 million units

Nintendo announced overnight that its latest Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, has already sold over 6.5 million copies.

The game came out last week on Friday, January 28, which means the figure was reached within at least six days of release.

In Japan, the game sold over 1.4 million units within 48 hours of release, making it the second best-selling Switch game released in Japan.

In comparison, the last mainline entry in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, moved 6 million units during its first week on sale. The game has since sold over 23.9 millions units as of December 31, 2021.

Developed by Gamefreak, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, and your goal is to try to complete the first-ever Pokedex.

You will be able to pick between Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as your starter Pokemon, and work with a "mysterious professor" who has been traveling around the world. Gameplay allows you to observe Pokemon to learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up, and aim your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poke Ball holding your ally Pokemon near a wild Pokemon, and you’ll seamlessly enter a battle and command your Pokemon.

The game also features the legendary Pokemon, Arceus, who apparently "shaped everything in the world" and is somehow connected to your story.

Reviews have been rather positive, with VG247's Alex Donaldson calling it the best Pokemon game in 20 years.

If you are just getting started in Legends, or need some gudiance, we have plenty of guides to help you out. We have guides on the best starters, how to evolve certain pokemon such as Haunter into Gengar, how to farm Mass Outbreaks, we have a type chart showing strength and weaknesses here, and tips on how to farm shiny Pokemon.