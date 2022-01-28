Pokemon Legends: Arceus holds some series traditions steadfast and relatively unchanged, and perhaps the most holy pillar of the Pokemon battle system is the Type Chart, the complicated and yet beautifully simple list of how each of the 18 different Pokemon types perform against each other in battle.

Understanding Pokemon type strengths, weaknesses and resistances are absolutely essential to triumphing in battle, especially when you reach the later stages of the game and face some really challenging, high-level battles.

Here’s how it works. Every single Pokemon has either one or two ‘types’ assigned to it. These are pretty obvious - so Machop, the karate-chopping Pokemon, is Fighting type. Gastly, the spectre, is a Ghost type. Magikarp, a flopping fish, is of course a water-type. Some Pokemon can hold dual types - so for instance the butterfly-like Pokemon Beautifly is a dual Bug and Flying type.

Similarly, every single Pokemon move in the game is tagged with an associated element and type. That means when you’re learning and changing a Pokemon’s moves, you’ll want to consider type coverage, thinking about what sort of damage they can do.

In battle, this manifests itself as strengths and weaknesses. For instance, a Fire-type Pokemon can burn Grass-type Pokemon to the ground and melt Ice-type Pokemon likewise - meaning they do more damage to those types. But Fire is vulnerable to Water-type Pokemon, which can douse those flames. The same is true of Resistance - so in return, Fire really isn’t very effective against Water. Some Pokemon are even entirely invulnerable to moves of certain types.

With that explained, here’s a type chart and explainer of how the Pokemon types work in Legends: Arceus - which has changed up a lot of gameplay systems but left this one relatively untouched.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Chart

As has been the case in the series for a while now, there are 18 different Pokemon types overall. That’s Normal, Fire, Water, Electric, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Steel, and Fairy. Counting them all, and dual-typing, that’s 324 possible type configurations - quite a lot.

Our chart explains these types - but here’s how it works, to be clear:

The Y Axis (vertical) lists the Attacker . So pick the type of Pokemon move you plan to use, and then work your way across, to the right, to see the damage you’ll do.

. So pick the type of Pokemon move you plan to use, and then work your way across, to the right, to see the damage you’ll do. The X Axis (horizontal) lists the Defender . If you want to know what moves will resist what you’re facing off against, pick your Pokemon’s type(s) from the top bar, then trace down to the types you’re being attacked by.

. If you want to know what moves will resist what you’re facing off against, pick your Pokemon’s type(s) from the top bar, then trace down to the types you’re being attacked by. Super-effective moves are 2x , and are marked on the chart as such. This means they do Double Damage.

, and are marked on the chart as such. This means they do Double Damage. Not very effective moves are 0.5x , meaning they do half the regular amount of damage.

, meaning they do half the regular amount of damage. Not effective moves are listed with a 0x, which indicates that they can’t damage at all.

If you would prefer a text-based chart, check out the version below. The same rules apply, using the same terminology as above:

When Attacking: Super Effective moves do double damage, Not very Effective moves do half damage

When Defending: Resist moves do less damage, and Weak Vs. moves do Double Damage

Type Super Effective Vs. Not Very Effective Vs. Resist Damage Weak Vs. Normal Rock, Steel, Ghost (Immune) Ghost (Immune) Fighting Fighting Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, Steel Flying, Poison, Bug, Psychic, Ghost (Immune) Rock, Bug, Dark Flying, Psychic, Fairy Flying Fighting, Bug, Grass Electric, Rock, Steel Fighting, Bug, Grass, Ground (Immune) Rock, Electric, Ice Poison Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Steel (Immune) Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Ground, Psychic Ground Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Bug, Grass, Flying (Immune) Poison, Rock, Electric (Immune) Water, Grass, Ice Rock Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel Bug Grass, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Grass Flying, Rock, Fire Ghost Ghost, Psychic Dark, Normal (Immune) Poison, Bug, Normal (Immune), Fighting (Immune) Ghost, Dark Steel Ice, Rock, Fairy Steel, Fire, Water, Electric Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, Fairy, Poison (Immune) Fire, Fighting, Ground Fire Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Ground, Rock, Water Water Ground, Rock, Fire Water, Grass, Dragon Fire, Water, Ice, Steel Electric, Grass Grass Ground, Rock, Water Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon Water, Grass, Electric, Ground Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice Electric Flying, Water Grass, Electric, Dragon, Ground (Immune) Flying, Steel, Electric Ground Psychic Fighting, Poison Steel, Psychic, Dark (Immune) Fighting, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark Ice Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Ice Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire Dragon Dragon Steel Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Ice, Dragon, Fairy Dark Ghost, Psychic Fighting, Dark, Fairy Ghost, Dark, Psychic (Immune) Fighting, Bug, Fairy Fairy Fighting, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel, Fire Fighting, Bug, Dark, Dragon (Immune) Poison, Steel

