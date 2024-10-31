The most popular Pokemon games tend to be the mainline games. They follow a tried and tested formula of catching and battling Pokemon, nurturing them so they can face even tougher battles and so that you can become the best trainer there ever was. Though, when you grow tired of going from Gym Leader to Gym Leader but still want your Pokemon fix, there are fortunately plenty of Pokemon spin-off games for you to try.

Whether you want a Pokemon game that gets rid of battling altogether, or instead gets rid of the story, or forgoes the formula altogether to teach you to paint Pokemon or play puzzles alongside them, it turns out there’s pretty much a Pokemon spin-off for every type of player’s desires. So without further ado, here are some of the best Pokemon spin-off games, though be sure to let us know your favorites!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Released: 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of multiple games that strayed from the traditional Pokemon formula, and invited us into a relatively open-world to capture and learn more about the pocket monsters that live there. Set in a version of Hisui that is from the past, long before Pokecenter’s were ever a thing, your main goal here is to complete your Pokedex rather than battle it out with Gym Leaders and so forth.

Admittedly, I wasn’t quite in love with Legends: Arceus’ open world as much as I was with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s, but it was a step in a refreshing and positive direction for The Pokemon Company, giving players a reason to explore the world that Pokemon populate — and learn more about how some of them came to be — rather than sprinting between gyms and back-to-back battling.

Image credit: Niantic/ The Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO

Released: 2016

Pokemon GO launched for mobile devices in 2016, and during that time, it was impossible to visit any local landmarks without bumping into fellow Pokemon trainers, eyes similarly glued to their phone as they try to catch Pokemon or spin Pokestops. While the hype surrounding the mobile game has largely subsided, Pokemon GO is still a great way to enjoy Pokemon while on the move.

Whether you’re strolling to the shop, picking up the kids from school, or taking a leisurely walk with friends, Pokemon GO allows you to capture Pokemon wherever you go, and has actually helped me discover some really nice spots in my local area — thanks to the hunt for Pokemon I’ve not found before — that I’d of never found otherwise. Though, Pokemon GO has also had me walk into a lamppost before, which was rather embarrassing, so I recommend keeping your wits about you more than I do while playing.

Pokemon Unite

Released: 2021

If you like multiplayer online battle arena games and have an affinity for Pokemon, then you will no doubt like Pokemon Unite. Available on mobile and Nintendo Switch, you’ll take a Pokemon of your choice into battle alongside four other players. Your job is to then work with your team to capture wild Pokemon, score goals, and eliminate enemy Pokemon in the hopes that you’ll accrue more points than them before the match ends.

It can be really addicting given the short length of matches (10 minutes), and it’s worth noting that some of the in-game microtransactions are a little bit questionable. Alas, if you’re looking for a casual time battling Pokemon online in a fast-paced game, Pokemon Unite might be for you.

The game also has its own competitive series alongside Pokemon TCG and VGC, so if you find yourself enamored with Pokemon Unite, you can look forward to watching professional gameplay during Pokemon Worlds — you could even try signing yourself up to compete!

Pokemon Snap/New Pokemon Snap

Released: 1999 (Pokemon Snap), 2021(New Pokemon Snap)

Right now, Pokemon Snap is playable on the N64 as well as the Nintendo Switch as part of Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack, but better yet, New Pokemon Snap is also available on the Switch if you’d prefer to experience a modern rendition of the game.

Both games mainly revolve around you taking photographs of various pocket monsters while traveling a buggy around a predetermined route, all in an attempt to help Professor Oak (or Professor Mirror) learn more about the region’s Pokemon. As you progress, you’ll unlock new tools to help you take even better photos, though Pokemon Snap was notably lacking in ‘mons. New Pokemon Snap, however, brought with it plenty more creatures for players to try and find, though.

All in all, it’s a simple game, but it can quickly become an addicting way to kick back and enjoy Pokemon without all the battling that often comes with it.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Released: 2018

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee are spin-offs intended for newcomers and creature-catching veterans alike, with the original 151 Kanto Pokemon available as well as their later variations in the series, though the games can be easy to the point of drudgery. If you’re looking for a challenge, look elsewhere, but if you want to go about catching Pokemon without half as much trouble, then Let’s Go might be for you.

The game borrows a lot of mechanics from Pokemon GO, but if you like a little bit of combat, don’t fret. There are still trainers and Gym Leaders to take on as you explore the Kanto region to your heart's content, but when it comes to catching new ‘mons, you’re expected to use your Nintendo Switch’s motion controls to do so rather than unleashing your Pokemon’s strongest attacks. That, and the pocket monsters appear in the overworld in Let’s Go, allowing you to easily pick and choose which ones you actually want to spend your time catching. Ultimately, Let’s Go is charming spin-off that lets you spend time with the original 151, though it’s gameplay is rather simplistic.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Conquest

Released: 2012

Most Pokemon games already consist of turn-based combat and RPG elements, but what about a Pokemon game that is a turn-based strategy and tactical RPG, akin to that of Chrono Trigger and Fire Emblem? That’s exactly what Pokemon Conquest strives to be, and if ‘tactical RPG’ and ‘turn-based strategy’ are buzzwords that have you salivating, you should stop reading and go give it a whirl.

That said, Pokemon Conquest is exclusive to Nintendo DS, which is probably the best home for it. Throughout, you’ll explore the Ransei region battling warriors one move at a time, with the intent of getting these warriors on board, in your party, and then using their Pokemon to rinse and repeat. Conquest is ultimately one of the best Pokemon spin-offs out there, and here’s to hoping The Pokemon Company eventually do something like it again.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Released: 2009

There are a few Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games to pick from, and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky stands proud as one of the best. An enhanced version of predecessor, Explorers of Time and Explorers of Darkness, this dungeon-crawler sees you transformed into and playing as a Pokemon for a change.

As a Pokemon, you and your companions — a dedicated team of explorers that have joined the Wigglytuff Guild — attempt to solve a mystery of the secrets of a stolen Relic Fragment, but Explorers of Sky has a few surprises along the way for players to discover as you navigate dungeon after dungeon. It’s a great adventure for any Pokemon fan with an incredibly involved story, though it’s only available on the Nintendo DS.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Stadium/Stadium 2

Released: 1999 (Pokemon Stadium), 2000 (Pokemon Stadium 2)

If you’re looking for a Pokemon game that has a storyline to follow, I’d give Pokemon Stadium a miss. If, on the other hand, you like battling Pokemon back-to-back and showing off your prowess as a Pokemon trainer, this game might be for you.

Consisting of various tournaments — Cups, the Gym Leader Castle, and the Elite Four —, you’re tasked with beating all of these opponents and Gym Leaders as you work your way up the ranks and line your pockets with trophies and badges. As you win, you’ll ultimately unlock even more fellow Trainers to fight against, and well, that’s it.

Ultimately, if you like Pokemon for the turn-based battles, you can probably get your fix from Pokemon Showdown or trying out some of the latest mainline game’s competitive play in 2024. Though, if you’ve still got an Nintendo 64 kicking about, Pokemon Stadium 2 is a fun little nostalgia trip to go on.

Pokemon TCG Live

Released: 2023

Pokemon TCG Live is a questionable addition to this list, as being completely honest, the application sucks. It’s slow and is prone to breaking, and a very huge part of me wishes that The Pokemon Company simply stuck to the prior version of the TCG app, Pokemon TCG Online, which functioned a lot better. Again, I can’t really knock it for trying to improve the experience and enhance how things look, though.

I’m featuring it anyway because it’s the only official way to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game online, and well, the card game itself is pretty fun. There’s no microtransactions either, and even if you aren’t an avid card collector, you’ll find yourself with plenty of starter decks to experiment with and the ability to unlock more and more cards as you play. It’s a simple game, and rather satisfying when the luck of the draw is on your side. Plus, pull rates are much better on Live than they are in real-life, which is a nice plus for those who would rather not collect real cards.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Art Academy

Released: 2014

Pokemon Art Academy is perhaps a rogue addition to this list, but if you’ve an artistic flair and want to learn how to paint your favorite pocket monsters, that’s exactly what Pokemon Art Academy is for.

Packed with detailed tutorials on how to paint fan favorite Pokemon, the game is a great way to relax with Pokemon without worrying about battling or catching ‘mons. Not only will you learn how to draw these Pokemon, but you’ll be able to pick up various painting techniques and learn about them along the way, making this the ideal game for any keen artist that also happens to be a Pokemon fan.

You can also turn your paintings into virtual Pokemon cards if you fancy, so feel free to get creative once you’ve learnt all you need to know!

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Colosseum/Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

Released: 2003 (Pokemon Colosseum), 2005 (Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness)

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness and its predecessor, Pokemon Colosseum, are two 3D Pokemon games you should check out if you like when Pokemon takes a slightly darker tone than normal. If you’ve played Pokemon GO and battled with any Team Rocket Grunts at all, you’ll be familiar with Shadow Pokemon, and that’s what you’ll be spending most of your time capturing — and purifying — in Colosseum and XD: Gale of Darkness.

Set in the Orre region, where wild Pokemon are sparse, you won’t have to worry about random encounters so much in these games. Instead, playing as Wes, you’re set on a designated path to put a stop to Team Cipher, a criminal syndicate who are the evil minds behind the unruly Shadow Pokemon you’ll be rescuing.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Puzzle League

Released: 2000

Pokemon Puzzle League plays out a little like a merge and match game, rather than any of the other Pokemon games you might be used to. It’s a Pokemon-themed version of Tetris Attack and Panel de Pon, where players must move matching blocks into columns or rows in an attempt to rack up as many points as possible before the blocks reach the top of the board.

Think of the puzzling duel as a Pokemon Battle, but rather than tire your pocket monsters out, you simply need to keep moving blocks, clearing your board, and collecting points until your opponent, hopefully, loses — or you lose. The good news about this game in particular is that you can play it right now on Nintendo Switch, though you will need a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription to be able to access it.

Image credit: Nintendo

Detective Pikachu

Released: 2018

What if we gave Pikachu a voice, a hankering for coffee, and turned him into a detective? That’s exactly what The Pokemon Company and Nintendo experimented with back in 2018, and we’re glad they did, especially given that the game has since had a feature film made out of it and received a sequel — Detective Pikachu Returns — for Nintendo Switch.

The game begins with Detective Pikachu suffering from amnesia following a car crash with his partner, Harry Goodman. Goodman just so happens to be the father of Tim, who luckily encounters Pikachu and puts his detective skills to the test before solving the real mystery at play; where has Harry Goodman gone? What ensues is a brilliant adventure between the pair, and an array of characters you won’t forget in a hurry.

Image credit: VG247

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Released: 2024

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched in October of 2024, introducing a whole new audience to the joys of collecting Pokemon cards and using them to battle with one another. Pocket is a different beast compared to TCG Live, however, with battles consisting of smaller decks, no resistances, and being much shorter in length.

Allowing players to open two booster packs per day from a card collection that solely exists for Pokemon TCG Pocket, there's no payments or real-life booster packs needed to take part in the mobile game. All you need to do is log on daily, open your packs, show them off and start deck-building! The mobile game is off to a promising start so far, that's for sure.

For more on Pokemon, take a look at our ranking of the best mainline Pokemon games.