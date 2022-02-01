The release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been a smashing success, and players all around the world are indulging in the Hisuian traditions and way of life. An easy way to do this is to grab the free items on offer from Game Freak via the Mystery Gift codes.

As is tradition for Pokémon games, there are some free items you can get your hands on, which are said to include items, cosmetics and even Pokémon themselves. These codes will no doubt come out across the year, so keep checking back to get all the goodies!

Save data bonuses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players of previous Pokémon games can get cool rewards depending on the games they already have save data for on their Switch. You'll be able to claim these items once you have joined the Galaxy Expedition Team at about an hour into the game. From there you just need to speak to the Clothier in Jubilife City and the items will be yours.

Shaymin Kimono Set : Players must have save data on their Switch for either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.

: Players must have save data on their Switch for either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. Modern Team Galactic Set : Players must have save data on their Switch for either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl.

: Players must have save data on their Switch for either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl. Pikachu and Eevee Masks: Players must have save data on the Switch for either Let's Go Pikachu or Let's Go Eevee.

Purchase bonuses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Sometimes, the Pokémon Company sets up purchase bonuses - free or extra content for those who either pre-order the game or buy it from certain retailers.

Heavy Ball Set : Players who buy the digital version of game from the Nintendo eShop will be given a unique code for 30 Heavy Balls - this offer is available until 9th May 2022.

: Players who buy the digital version of game from the Nintendo eShop will be given a unique code for 30 Heavy Balls - this offer is available until 9th May 2022. Garchomp Kimono Set: Players in the US or Japan who pre-ordered the game from Amazon will be given a unique code for the Garchomp Kimono Set - this code needs to be redeemed by 16th May 2022.

Mystery Gifts and codes

Currently, there are a few items available for players to get their hands on:

Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set : Two items themed around the Hisuian Growlithe form.

: Two items themed around the Hisuian Growlithe form. Baneful Mask: A full face-covering mask themed around the Hisuian form of Zoroark. This mask is available in the same clothing gift box as the Growlithe Kimono.

Neither of these items require a code, and are instead available from the 'Get via Internet' option within your Satchel. These gifts are both available until May 9th, 2022.

How to redeem Mystery Gift codes

Note that to be able to redeem Mystery Gifts, a player must have completed Mission 5 (A Request from Mai) first.

Once you have completed A Request from Mai, open the Satchel, scroll to the Communications Tab, and hit the Mystery Gifts option. This menu will give you two options for getting free items:

Get via Internet

Get with Code/Password

Any gifts from the 'Get via Internet' option need no further input aside from selecting the gifts you want. To get password or code protected gifts, select 'Get with Code/Password' and pop in the code. Then, the items will be yours!

These codes also require an internet connection - but not a Nintendo Switch Online membership!

Expired Mystery Gifts and codes

Currently, there are no expired codes, but we'll keep this list updated as and when codes do expire.

