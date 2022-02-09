Pokemon Legends: Arceus update fixes instances of screen freeze, makes Cherrim easier to catch

Nintendo has released an update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that fixes a few issues players have run into.

For starters, there was an issue when while offline, the player's screen would freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing a ball containing a Pokemon. This has been addressed.

An issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission has been fixed, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended. That's rather vague, but Nintendo may not wish to spoil what the Mission is for players who have yet to acquire it.

There was an issue where players could obtain certain Pokemon twice instead of once only as intended, and this has been fixed. This issue was prohibiting the player from obtaining certain other Pokemon.

The relevant Pokemon will now appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokemon due to this issue.

And finally, Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will find that blossom Pokemon Cherrim is now easier to catch.

Speaking of Cherrim, the location of the Pokemon is rather more difficult to find than you might first think as in the game the unevolved form, Cherubi, grows on trees. If you’re wanting to complete the To Bloom or Not to Bloom quest, you’ll need plenty of patience, and we're here to help you in that respect.

Also, if you find you are having a bit of trouble understanding Pokemon type strengths, weaknesses and resistances, here's a chart for that.

If you are just picking the game up and are trying to decide which of the three starter Pokemon to choose, here's what you need to know about each one. And for shiny hunters, here's some information on how to farm for them.

The game was released for Switch on January 28 in less than one week it moved over 6.5 million copies.