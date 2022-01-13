This extended look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus provides additional gameplay details on crafting, battling, more

This Pokemon Legends: Arceus video starts off showing the lovely fields and meadows of Hisui, which will eventually come to be known as the Sinnoh region, before delving into some gameplay details.

After showing some bits of the region, it then goes into how you will be collecting raw materials for use in crafting. Craftable items include lures, healing potions, smoke bombs, and crafting the "mysterious" invention known as a PokeBall. Your Pokemon team can help you collect these materials too, but the majority can be found by breaking rocks, picking plants up, and defeating or catching Pokemon in the wild.

After the crafting segment, the video switches to focus on Pokemon you can catch in the wild. There will be plenty of creatures, and the weather conditions and time of day will determine which are hanging around. Different species also have different temperaments. Some like Bidoff will ignore you as you approach, while others such as Starly are more skittish and will run off.

Some Pokemon, like Shinx, are aggressive and will attack. If you fail to catch an aggressive Pokemon on your first try, it will become more alert and any PokeBall you throw at it will be deflected. So, in order to catch a Pokemon in this state, you will have to battle it. Some aggressive Pokemon will cause damage to you and if enough damage is taken, you will blackout and lose some of your items.

In the game, you will be part of the Survey Corps that is on a mission to catalog and research all of the Pokemon that live in the region. Not only will you need to catch all types of Pokemon, but you will also need to observe them using certain moves or displaying certain behaviors. When you are finished in the field, you will go see Professor Laventon to hand in your survey report which will then update your Pokedex as well as increase your rank within the group. You will also receive funds from Professor Laventon that can be used to buy more materials and items to help you with your research.

Because the region is so vast, it would be troublesome to traverse it on foot constantly. Here is where special Pokemon come in. These creatures will help you get where you need to go. Wyrdeer, who is a white and fluffy version of Stantler, will help you navigate the land faster. Then, there's the regional version of Braviary that will help you travel through the skies. The regional version of Basculin, Basculegion, will take you across the rivers and seas.

There's also Jubilife Village which acts as a center for the Galaxy Expedition team. This is a group of folks who are studying and living in the Hisui region. There are various corps in the village, and this area will be your central hub for your surveying missions. After receiving a mission or quest, and then preparing for it, you will set out from the village to explore one of the various areas of the region. After your survey mission, you will return to the village, and once again prepare for another task. The village also features your very own space, and there are different services available such as clothier, craftworks, and a trading post where you can trade Pokemon with others.

The video goes on to outline how the various missions and requests work, shows a segment on battling Pokemon, provides an overview on customization, and introduces Noble Pokemon such as Kleavor the Lord of the Woods.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on January 28 for Switch.