Pokemon Legends: Arceus reviews round-up, all the scores

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out later this week, and reviews for the title have landed.

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, in the Game Freak-developed title, you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex. At this time, the area is known as the Hisui region and at this point, it is rare for people and Pokemon to live in close harmony. There are various areas with distinct environments with its own natural features playing host to different Pokemon ecosystems.

In the game, Arceus is a special Pokemon, who apparently shaped the world and has ties to your story.

With your choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a starter Pokemon, you will be working with a "mysterious professor" who has been traveling around the world.

The Hisui region is home to Jubilife Village, which will act as your center of operations. Here, you will pick up surveying missions to study one of the various areas of the Hisui region. After you finish your survey work, you’ll return once more to prepare for your next task.

Gameplay allows you to observe Pokemon to learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up, and aim your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poke Ball holding your ally Pokemon near a wild Pokemon, and you’ll seamlessly enter a battle and command your Pokemon.

Pokemon you will encounter include newly discovered versions of Pokemon such as Stantler, Basculin, and Scyther. You will also find regional versions of Voltorb, Braviary, Growlithe, and Zorua. There are also Mythical Pokemon to discover.

The general consensus with critics is that it's a really good game, as you will see by the scores.

All reviews below are based on 10 being the highest unless noted.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus reviews