Pokemon Legends: Arceus - how to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer

There’s a lot of all-new things in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and one of the most curious is a new addition to the series - a new way of Pokemon being able to evolve. One of the Pokemon that introduces this is Wyrdeer, a new evolution of Stantler.

Pokemon have been able to evolve in many different ways throughout the series, and most of them were actually introduced quite early on. That makes this addition a biggie, evne if it only effects a few Pokemon in this particular release.

On this page, we explain how to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer, plus quickly touch on where to catch Stantler in case you need to find one.

Where to find Stantler

Before you can get into the evolution process, you of course need to have the relevant Pokemon accessible to you. That’s Stantler.

To catch a Stantler, the earliest location you can head to is the Obsidian Fieldlands, where they’re appropriately found around the area marked as the Deertrack Heights on the area’s map.

As well as they, they spawn in three more of the game’s five areas - in fact, the only zone where you’ll never see a Stantler is the Crimson Mirelands. There’s at least one area where they show up everywhere else.

Once you’ve got a Stantler, it’s time to evolve it. Here’s how.

How to evolve Stantler to Wyrdeer

You of course get an opportunity to ride a Wyrdeer as part of the story of Pokemon Legends Arceus, but you unfortunately can’t use that one in battle. If you want to fight with one, you’ll need one of your own - and given they aren’t found in the wild, your only option is to evolve it.

Once you have a Stantler, you need to master its evolution method - which is unique. It’s not based on level, or an evolution stone - but on a single move.

Basically, to evolve Stantler it will need to master the move Psyshield Bash. This move is learned naturally around level 31 - so you’ll need to level Stantler to that point first.

Once you have access to Psyshield Bash, you can master the move at the training ground in the village in return for a mastery seed - or you can keep levelling up until the move mastery is naturally triggered.

At that point, battle with Stantler and have it use Psyshield Bash in the Agile Style 20 times or more. After the move has been used in the agile stance 30 times, Stantler will be ready to evolve.

At this stage, just open up your menu and select Stantler to evolve it into Wyrdeer! Now you can take this magnificent steed into battle.