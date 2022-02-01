Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shiny Hunting - How to farm shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Shiny hunting in Pokemon Legends Arceus is still a grind, but the Hisuian adventure gives you more control than usual over the odds.

It’ll take a long time and plenty of work to get what you’re after, but if you play your cards and charms right, you’ll cut the odds by more than half.

What are the Shiny rates in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Arrekz Gaming did the math and found the same base Shiny Pokemon spawn rates apply in Pokemon Legends as in every other mainline Pokemon game with Shinies. Without any modifiers, you have a 1 in 4,096 chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon in the wild. You can still get the usual modifier, the Shiny Charm, but Legends has a few other ways to increase your Shiny spawn chance.

What are the best Pokemon Legends Shiny hunting methods?

The first Shiny hunting method is the easiest and the one you’ll most likely complete without even thinking about it: hitting rank 10 research for a given Pokemon. Arrekz said this cuts the odds in half, to roughly 1 in 2,000. If you complete perfect research on that Pokemon – which you do by completing every task in its Pokedex entry – it reduces the odds down to 1,000.

The Shiny Charm makes it even better, but it’s not an item you’ll likely get before the endgame.

How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends

Getting the Shiny Charm requires you to reach level 10 research for every Pokemon in the Legends Arceus ‘dex, all 242 of them. It’s easier than maxing research tasks for a given Pokemon, though it still takes time.

And it’s time well spent if you’re keen to stock your pasture with Shiny Pokemon. Having complete research on a Pokemon and the Shiny Charm increases the rate to a 1 in 819 chance. It’s still not ideal, but there’s an even better way to hunt for Shiny Pokemon.

Do Shiny Pokemon spawn in Mass Outbreaks?

Yes, and at a much higher rate. The base Shiny spawn during a Mass Outbreak is 1 in 158, and that’s before calculating other factors such as research and the Shiny Charm. The trouble is that Mass Outbreaks are random, and there’s no telling which Pokemon might suddenly show up in one of the regions. Even if a Shiny doesn’t show up during the Outbreak, it’s a good chance to complete research tasks.

You'll need extra patience for some of Pokemon Legends Arceus' more elusive critters, such as Cherrim. Others, including Hisuian Growlithe, spawn in limited but fixed locations and should be easier to complete research tasks for. Make sure to keep an eye on new Mystery Gift codes as they become available as well. Even if you don't get a Shiny Pokemon out of it, you'll still nab some fancy outfits.