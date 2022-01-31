Pokemon Legends: Arceus Growlithe guide - How to get Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine

Finding the new Pokemon Legends Growlithe version might be top on your list of things to do after falling through the sky, but you’ll need some patience and a bit of experience under your belt.

Getting Hisuian Arcanine is the same as evolving Growlithe has always been, and while much has changed in Sinnoh’s ancient past, business always stays the same.

Where to find Growlithe in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Hisuian Growlithe live in the Cobalt Coastlands region. It’s the third area you’ll venture into, following your time in the Crimson Mirelands and Obsidian Fieldlands. Despite being a coastal region with plenty of water Pokemon, you’ll find Hisuian Growlithe wandering along Veilstone Cape, north of Castaway Shore and just before you reach Lunker’s Lair.

You’ll probably run into a handful of them, as always with wild spawns in Legends, and you can leave the area and return to force a new batch to appear. There’s a chance one of them may be Shiny, but so far, the only (possibly) reliable method of shiny hunting involves Mass Outbreaks – and there’s no guarantee when a Growlithe outbreak might occur, if ever.

Hisuian Growlithe is more than just a cute new Growlithe form. It also adds Rock typing to the usual Fire, so bear that in mind considering your team's strengths and weaknesses.

How to get Hisuian Arcanine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Growlithe evolves into Hisuian Arcanine – also a Fire/Rock type – using an item, instead of through the usual evolution methods: a Fire Stone. Hisui obviously lacks the convenient department stores of other Pokemon regions, but Fire Stones are still lying around in abundance.

How to get Fire Stone in Pokemon Legends

There’s a small chance you’ll find a Fire Stone among the Tumblestones when you shatter a red mineral deposit in the field. However, the easiest and most reliable way to get Fire Stones is from the Item Exchange, where you can trade 1,000 Merit Points for a Fire Stone – or any other evolution stone, for that matter.

Merit Points come from returning lost satchels to their owners, which is entirely separate from your own satchel. Connect your Switch to the internet, and you’ll see satchel icons on the region maps. Grab the satchels, open your menu, and choose “Lost and Found” from the menu selection. You’ll return the satchel and get some MP for your troubles.