Pokemon Legends: Arceus EV guide - Effort Levels and how to raise them explained

Pokemon Legends Arceus EV values got a bit of a makeover during the trip back in time, and it’s one that gives you more control over how your Pokemon grows.

Training the very best Pokemon still takes plenty of grind – or grit, if you will – but the result is a Pokemon tailored to its strengths and your play style.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How have Pokemon Legends EV values changed?

Effort values (EVs) relate to how strong a Pokemon’s stats are and can be leveled up independently of other stats through battling or vitamins. Individual values (IVs) govern a Pokemon’s starting stats and can vary wildly, which is why you’ll catch one Pikachu with strong special attack and another with higher attack values.

IVs still exist in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but EVs are now Effort Levels. It’s a more streamlined system and one you can tweak with Grit items, giving you greater control over their growth.

What are Effort Levels in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Effort Levels range from 0-10, though it seems the highest you can get when first catching a ‘mon is 3. Raising an Effort Level for a given stat increases that stat’s power. For example, a Buneary with Effort Level 6 for its attack stat is going to be significantly stronger than the same level Buneary with an EL 2 for its attack.

Mainline Pokemon games had a slightly complicated system where battles raise EVs by a certain amount depending on the battle type. Legends Arceus requires you to use an item to increase Effort Levels – Grit items.

How to raise Effort Levels in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You’ll find four classes of Grit items in Hisui:

Grit Dust: Raises ELs from 0-3

Grit Gravel: Raises ELs from 3-6

Grit Pebble: Raises ELs from 6-9

Grit Rock: Raises ELs to 10

Each stat requires one of the corresponding Grit item to level up, and once it hits the maximum level for that item, you can no longer use it. For example, a Pokemon with Effort Level 4 special attack will have the “incompatible” message appear if you try using Grit Dust on that stat.

Finding Grit in Pokemon Legends is a bit of a chore, though. There’s a low chance Pokemon will drop it after you defeat or catch them, and some players report higher chances from higher level Pokemon. Some also say you can get Grit items by releasing a Pokemon from the pasture, though we’ve had significantly less luck doing this.

If you have 10 of a Grit item you don’t want anymore, you can trade it to Zisu in the Jubilife Training Grounds for 1 of the next level Grit item, e.g. 10 Grit Dust for 1 Grit Gravel.

On the bright side, if you're Shiny hunting during some of Pokemon Legends Arceus' outbreaks, you'll probably end up with plenty of Grit anyway. Make sure you've got room in your satchel for extra items so you don't have to throw anything away, and set up base camps across Hisui to save time on your journey.