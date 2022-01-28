Pokemon Legends: Arceus - How to unlock extra Base Camps

While pre-release it’s been compared quite a bit to Zelda, the structure of Pokemon Legends: Arceus actually has more in common with Monster Hunter than Breath of the Wild. One of the greatest similarities to that series comes in the form of your vital safe havens: Base Camps.

Base Camps are a vastly important part of the experience in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They’re basically your safe havens out in the multiple open-world zones that make up the game, and they have enormous functionality. You can use them to heal your Pokemon, swap your Pokemon team, store or retrieve items in your item box, change the time of day, or turn in your research.

There’s also a quick shop for items, and these bases are usually a hub for side quests - meaning unlocking new camps leads to new quests. Finally, they act as fast travel points, meaning you can use the map to zip back to them with just a few clicks..

Each of the game’s five main open world areas will have one camp when you first unlock it. You'll unlock the second base camp for the Obsidian Fieldlands automatically - but then the other four areas you're left to find yourself.

In each case, you can access the second camp in each area by finding a specific NPC and completing a particular side-quest. Here’s the quests you need to keep an eye out for to unlock more camps:

How to unlock the Crimson Mirelands 2nd Base Camp

In the Crimson Mirelands zone, you’ll need to keep an eye out for Quest 31 - Setting up the Bogbound Camp.

This quest is given by Odo, who appears out in the Mirelands as you explore towards the next story objective. He’s marked on the map with a new quest icon once he’s ready for you. The quest itself is pretty straightforward - you simply need to follow him to the planned location for the camp.

At the camp’s intended location, you’ll need to battle some Pokemon to clear it out. You can clean knock them out, or even better, you can catch them towards your research. With that done, the camp will be established for your future use.

How to unlock the Cobalt Coastlands 2nd Base Camp

Over in the water-bound Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll be able to unlock a second base camp in the south-eastern area of the map, where a giant hand of earth reaches out into the oceans. This is Quest 46 - Setting up the Coastlands Camp.

You’ll probably first encounter the quest NPC Gully as you head towards Deadwood Haunt, at a narrow passageway you must pass. You have to find a missing NPC in order to get the camp set up.

To find the NPC, head out to that hand shape that stretches into the ocean - tendrils of land that reach into the sea. On the end of one of these in the far bottom-right of the map is Yorrich. Chat to him, defeat or catch the Pokemon bothering him, and the camp gets established.

How to unlock the Coronet Highlands 2nd Base Camp

It’s worth noting here that the Coronet Highlands is unique in that it has three total base camps, not two - the starting one, your expansion unlocked via a quest, and a third unlocked as the story progresses. The camp you have to actively unlock is tied to Quest 65 - Setting up the Mountain Camp.

You’ll come across camp-crucial quest NPC Eshim as you work your way through the highlands - he’s right in the critical path for certain story missions. Like back in the Crimson Mirelands, the main thing in the way of setting up a camp is Pokemon - in this instance, a Bronzor.

Talk to the Bronzor, then follow it across to the other side of the River. Talk to it there and solve the problem; then Eshim gets the base camp running for you.

How to unlock the Alabaster Icelands 2nd Base Camp

Probably the most essential second camp of all due to the layout of the Alabaster Icelands, you’ll find the NPC you need, Brice, at the base of the Waterfall that’s quite prominent in the north of the map, feeding out of Lake Acuity.

Brice has lost his friend. Thankfully he’s not far - they’ve just crossed wires and gone to the wrong sides of the river. Go to the other side of the river and tell Craig, his buddy, then report back to Brice. Once they’re reunited, the Icepeak Camp is set up for you to use.

