Gotham Knights release date set for October

Warner Bros. has provided a release date for Gotham Knights, which was revealed at DC FanDome back in 2020.

Originally set to release last year before suffering a delay, the game is now slated to release on October 25.

In development with WB Games Montreal, in the game, Batman is dead so it's up to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to protect Gotham City. They will not only need to bring hope to its citizens, but discipline to its cops, and strike fear into its criminals.

You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the city from chaos.

The open-world game sees the heroes join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. It can be played solo or two-player co-op. There will be a variety of abilities, weapons, and combat moves to take down foes. Just know the stronger you get, the stronger your enemies will get.

Gotham Knights will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.